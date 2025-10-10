Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Undervalued Canadian Stocks Set for Massive Gains

2 Undervalued Canadian Stocks Set for Massive Gains

Given their solid fundamentals, promising growth outlook, and attractive valuation, I expect these two undervalued Canadian stocks to deliver superior returns over the next three years.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
up arrow on wooden blocks

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • WELL Health Technologies, despite recent stock decline due to an ongoing probe, shows strong growth potential through strategic acquisitions, adoption of telehealth services, and AI-powered product expansion, with an attractive valuation at a 13.7 NTM P/E multiple.
  • goeasy, although impacted by recent allegations, remains a strong contender for long-term gains with ongoing market expansion of its loan portfolio, promising growth metrics, and a robust dividend yield of 3.65%.

The Canadian equity markets have seen strong buying momentum in recent months, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index climbing 36.2% from its April lows. Healthy quarterly performances and interest rate cuts appear to have increased investors’ sentiments, driving equity markets higher. Year to date, the index is up by 22.4%.

However, the following two Canadian stocks have trailed the broader market due to multiple factors. Let’s analyze their fundamentals, growth outlook, and valuations to evaluate if they offer compelling buying opportunities at current levels.

WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL), a digital healthcare company, has been under pressure this year, losing 15.9% of its stock value. The ongoing probe into the billing practices of its subsidiary, Circle Medical, has weighed on investor sentiment, leading to a sharp correction in the stock. However, the company reported an impressive second-quarter performance in August, with its revenue and adjusted net income growing by 56.9% and 529.3%, respectively. Along with organic growth, the strategic acquisitions completed over the previous 12 months have boosted its financials.

Meanwhile, the rising adoption of telehealth services and the continued digitization of clinical workflows have opened significant long-term growth opportunities for WELL Health. Moreover, the company is expanding its product offerings through the launch of innovative and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered products, which could strengthen its market share. It is also continuing with its inorganic growth and has signed letters of intent to acquire 15 assets as of August 14, which can contribute $134 million to its annualized revenue. Considering all these factors, I believe WELL Health’s growth prospects look healthy.

Meanwhile, the recent selloff has dragged its valuation down to attractive levels, with its NTM (next-12-month) price-to-earnings multiple at 13.7. Given its strong fundamentals, promising growth outlook, and attractive valuation, I believe WELL Health presents a compelling buying opportunity at current levels.

goeasy

goeasy (TSX:GSY), a subprime lender, has been under pressure since Jehoshaphat Research published its report on September 23. The report blamed goeasy for improperly delaying the reporting of its credit losses and suppressing delinquencies. Although goeasy has refuted these allegations, its stock has declined more than 12% since the report’s release and is down 1.3% year to date. On the back of this pullback, the company currently trades at NTM price-to-sales and NTM price-to-earnings multiples of 1.4 and 7.9, respectively.

Moreover, goeasy continues to expand its loan portfolio, generating $1.58 billion in loan origination in the first two quarters of this year, bringing the total to $5.1 billion. The Canadian subprime lending market has grown at 4.2% since 2021, reaching $231 billion in 2024. Currently, the company has acquired just 2% of the market share. Therefore, it has a substantial scope for expansion. With its broadened product portfolio, strategic initiatives, and growing market penetration, the company is well-positioned to strengthen its market share. Meanwhile, the company’s management expects its loan portfolio to grow 48% from its current levels to $7.55 billion (midpoint of its guidance) by the end of 2027.

Amid these expansions, the management hopes to grow its top line at 11.4% CAGR (compound annual growth rate), while improving its operating margin to 43%. Also, goeasy has rewarded its shareholders by raising its dividend at an impressive CAGR of 29.5% for the previous 11 years and currently offers a healthy dividend yield of 3.65%. Considering all these factors, I believe goeasy could deliver superior returns in the long term.   

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

TSX Names That Could Crush Earnings Season

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want to get in before TSX stocks surge after earnings? Learn the clues to watch and three names…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks That Always Pay Out

| Adam Othman

Add these three TSX dividend stocks to your self-directed investment portfolio if you’re seeking reliable investments to generate a passive…

Read more »

A person uses and AI chat bot
Tech Stocks

This Canadian Stock Could Be the Next Big AI Winner

| Adam Othman

Add this TSX AI stock to your self-directed investment portfolio if you’re on the hunt for potentially the biggest winner…

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Investing

3 Reasons to Buy This TSX Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Sneha Nahata

Offering growth, income, and value near the current market price, this TSX stock is a compelling long-term investment to create…

Read more »

towels hotel
Tech Stocks

What Investors Missed While Watching Canada’s Big Cap Names

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Look beyond Canada’s biggest names. Two under-the-radar TSX stocks could be the next long-term portfolio winners.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

How Canadian Resource Stocks Could Outperform in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

You don't need a commodity supercycle, these three Canadian resource stocks could outperform by exploiting niche advantages, discipline, and strategic…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Investing

3 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy Now Before They Get Away From You

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian growth stocks are still within investor’s reach and have solid growth prospects, implying they could deliver stellar returns.

Read more »

Sliced pumpkin pie
Dividend Stocks

3 Hidden Dividend Gems With Rock-Solid Payments

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a trio of dividend gems for your portfolio? Here’s a diversified mix of dividend-paying stars that also offer…

Read more »