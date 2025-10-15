Member Login
2 Stocks That Are Unlikely to Stay This Small Much Longer

While these stocks are small today, their growth trajectories and fundamentals suggest that they may not remain small for long.

Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Key Points

  • These TSX-listed companies are poised for major gains, driven by innovation and exposure to high-growth industries.
  • 5N Plus offers specialty semiconductors and advanced materials, benefiting from surging demand in renewable energy, space solar power, and healthcare.
  • SECURE focuses on waste and energy infrastructure, leveraging long-term contracts and regulatory trends to drive stable, scalable growth.

The TSX has several high-quality stocks with the potential for exponential growth. These businesses operate in emerging industries or have developed innovative solutions, driving demand for their services. While these stocks are small today, their growth trajectories and fundamentals suggest that it’s only a matter of time before they make a significant leap in valuation.

With this background, here are two promising TSX stocks that are unlikely to stay this small for much longer.

5N Plus

5N Plus (TSX:VNP) is a leader in specialty semiconductors and performance materials. Its stock has surged over 1,020% in the past three years, driven by soaring demand for its products across renewable energy, space, and healthcare sectors. Despite this remarkable rally, this small-cap stock still trades under $20, and its growth is far from over.

Supporting 5N Plus’s future growth is its strong positioning in the specialty semiconductor market, where rising demand from terrestrial renewable energy and space solar power continues to drive volumes higher. The global energy transition, driven by AI and cloud infrastructure, is increasing the demand for clean and scalable solar solutions, which will benefit 5N Plus.

In space applications, the company is thriving amid an unprecedented boom. Since acquiring Germany-based AZUR Space in 2021, 5N Plus has doubled sales and significantly improved profitability. It is also expanding solar cell production capacity to meet new commercial, civil, and defence demand with minimal additional costs.

Beyond energy, 5N Plus’s advanced materials are critical to medical imaging technologies that reduce radiation exposure. The company’s leadership in high-purity materials, especially outside China, also provides a strategic edge in an uncertain global trade environment. Its Performance Materials segment continues to benefit from strong demand for bismuth-based pharmaceutical ingredients and other specialty chemicals.

With a solid supply chain, a diversified portfolio, and exposure to some of the fastest-growing industries, 5N Plus is well-positioned for solid growth and may not remain a small-cap for long.

SECURE Waste Infrastructure

SECURE Waste Infrastructure (TSX:SES) is a mid-cap stock with solid growth prospects. This leading waste management and energy infrastructure company stands to benefit from the continued expansion of Canadian oil and gas production, which will generate a higher volume of waste byproducts requiring specialized handling. With more than 80 strategically located facilities across Western Canada and North Dakota, SECURE is well-positioned to capture this growing demand for processing, recycling, and disposal solutions.

SECURE’s high-barrier asset base offers scalability and resilience across economic cycles. Moreover, as environmental regulations evolve and governments mandate greater remediation spending, SECURE’s services become even more essential. These structural advantages will likely drive robust EBITDA growth well into 2026 and beyond.

Further, SECURE’s focus on long-term, contracted infrastructure investments augurs well for growth. These projects generate stable, recurring cash flows and create a strong foundation for shareholder returns. At the same time, the company continues to enhance its existing network, optimizing facilities to relieve bottlenecks, improving efficiency, and increasing throughput, which will drive profitability.

SECURE also maintains a solid balance sheet and generates significant cash flow. This gives the company the flexibility to pursue high-return growth opportunities while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation. Although the metal recycling segment may face near-term challenges due to softer global demand and trade-related pressures, SECURE’s focus on margin protection should position the business for recovery as market conditions improve.

In essence, SECURE’s Waste Infrastructure combines the stability of a critical service provider with the upside potential of a company poised for expansion. With its integrated infrastructure network, structural advantages, and long-term demand tailwinds, SECURE’s stock may not remain a mid-cap for long.

