Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Can Pay You Forever

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Can Pay You Forever

Want dependable income? These three Canadian dividend stocks offer high yields backed by cash flow and disciplined management.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
person stacking rocks by the lake

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Sun Life yields about 4%, with diversified insurance and asset-management businesses and a sustainable payout supported by steady earnings.
  • Whitecap offers a ~7% yield with strong oil and gas cash flow, disciplined payouts, and a plan to cut debt.
  • Doman yields about 6.5%, produces free cash flow from building materials, and prioritizes debt reduction to sustain dividends.

Every investor wants income, and dividend stocks certainly look tempting when they offer up huge yields. However, higher yields can sometimes come with low share prices. That’s why it’s far more important to dig in deeper and find the dividend stocks offering a change in life-long income. Which is why today, we’re going to consider investing options in Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF), Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP), and Doman Building Materials (TSX:DBM). So let’s get into it.

SLF

SLF is one of those rare Canadian dividend stocks that genuinely looks built to pay investors forever. It combines deep roots, steady cash generation, and a business model designed to outlast recessions, inflation, and even shifting interest rate cycles. The dividend stock is a global insurance and asset management powerhouse. It earns money through insurance and wealth management, U.S. operations and Asia, as well as its asset management business.

The dividend stock has a long track record of steady passive income. The current dividend is at $3.12 per share annually, increasing the dividend 12 times since 2015! What’s more, that 4% dividend yield at writing is backed by a 60% payout ratio.

The latest quarter backs up even more future growth, with net income up 10% year over year, and earnings per share (EPS) increasing to $1.69 from $1.53 last year. The main growth drivers were rising net investment income, strength in asset management fees, and solid margins in Asian insurance sales. While SLF stock is not a rapid grower, it compounds steadily, making it a solid stock to hold in a long-term portfolio.

WCP

Then we have WCP stock, a dividend stock of a Western Canadian energy producer with core operations in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. It focuses on light and medium oil — a cleaner, higher-value product than heavy oil— and also produces natural gas and natural gas liquids. The dividend stock has built its portfolio through a mix of acquisitions and disciplined development. These deals gave it scale and diversification across some of Canada’s most productive basins, particularly the Montney and Duvernay formations.

Right now, WCP stock offers a monthly dividend of $0.732 each year, with a yield at about 7% at writing, supported by a stable 50% payout ratio. The dividend was suspended during the 2020 oil crash, but reinstated and since increased multiple times. In fact, the dividend has tripled since 2021!

As with SLF, earnings support future growth. Production during the second quarter hit 164,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), with $625 million in cash flow and $350 million in net income. Furthermore, it holds $1.6 billion in debt, with a $1 billion target by 2026. All together, it’s a conservative dividend stock poised for long-term future growth and income.

DBM

Finally, we have DBM, a Canadian small-cap dividend stock that quietly checks more boxes for long-term income investors than you might expect. It doesn’t have the global scale or financial moat, but its fundamentals give it real staying power. It’s now one of Canada’s largest distributors of lumber, building supplies, and construction materials. It also manufactures pressure-treated wood products and operates forest products facilities in Western Canada and the U.S. Pacific Northwest.

The dividend stock offers a $0.56 annual dividend, currently yielding 6.5% at writing and supported by a 66% payout ratio. As with others, the dividend was briefly suspended during the pandemic, but quickly reinstated. Now, payouts have increased steadily since 2021.

Earnings look solid with the company reporting revenue at $754 million, though down from the lower lumber pricing. Net income hit $26 million, and free cash flow remained positive at $33 million. Management reaffirmed its focus on debt reduction and dividend sustainability. Even with softer markets, its earnings and free cash flow continue to cover the payout comfortably.

Bottom line

When it comes to thinking long term, investors need to think essential. For these three dividend stocks, management has remained strong and conservative. That’s given these stocks power to fuel your portfolio for years, if not decades, to come.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

man looks worried about something on his phone
Dividend Stocks

Why BCE Stock Slumped 2.3% Tuesday

| Andrew Button

BCE Inc (BCE) slumped 2.3% on Tuesday. Here's why.

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

Down 57%, This is Still the Best Lifetime Dividend Stock to Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

NorthWest Healthcare REIT’s big price drop masks a global portfolio of long-term medical properties and a 7.3% yield that could…

Read more »

woman looks out at horizon
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Adam Othman

Here are three top picks if you’re in the market for reliable investments you can buy and hold forever in…

Read more »

people relax on mountain ledge
Dividend Stocks

Why This Dividend Stock Could Double Your OAS Payments

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want to boost modest OAS payments? Learn how dividend stocks in tax-advantaged accounts can help you double that income over…

Read more »

man in business suit pulls a piece out of wobbly wooden tower
Dividend Stocks

Want to Build Real Wealth? Start With These 2 Long-Term TSX Picks

| Jitendra Parashar

If you’re serious about building long-term wealth, these two TSX stocks could be solid picks to start with.

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

3 Slam-Dunk Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Some of the best dividend stocks to buy are those that we interact with daily. Here’s a trio you’re likely…

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Wealth-Building Dividend Stocks to Buy With $3,000 Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three top dividend stocks could help in building wealth over the long term.

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian REITs for Building Reliable Income

| Adam Othman

Generate a reliable monthly passive income by investing in these two Canadian REITs and holding them in your self-directed investment…

Read more »