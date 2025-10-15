Member Login
Home » Investing » Brookfield Just Made a $5 Billion Bet That Could Solve AI’s Biggest Problem

Brookfield Just Made a $5 Billion Bet That Could Solve AI’s Biggest Problem

Brookfield is investing US$5 billion in Bloom Energy fuel cells to power AI data centres faster and cleaner, so here’s why investors should pay attention.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Brookfield committed US$5 billion to Bloom Energy fuel cells to supply fast, on-site power for AI data centres.
  • Fuel cells provide continuous, scalable, lower-emission power while avoiding long grid interconnection delays.
  • BAM’s program could be a durable AI-infrastructure play, but success hinges on scaling and fee-bearing contracts.

Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to be one of the most exciting places for investors around the world to get involved. Whether it’s directly through AI companies, or those supporting it, AI is the future. But that future does come with a few problems.

A huge part of the problem is electricity. The data centres behind AI stocks need power, and that power, in today’s day and age, needs to be clean, cool, and controlled. That’s where Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) saw a US$5 billion opportunity.

What happened?

BAM stock put US$5 billion towards Bloom Energy’s fuel cell power to build AI factories. These are solid-oxide fuel cells at AI-focused data centres around the world. It’s the first phase in a broader plan to build power-dense “AI factories.” The first European site should be unveiled this year, and BAM’s new AI infrastructure team calls these “essential to closing the grid gap.”

Bloom’s Energy Server is a modular, high-efficiency solid-oxide fuel cell (SOFC). It converts fuels (natural gas, renewable gas/biogas, or hydrogen) to electricity without combustion. Therefore, local nitrogen oxide is minimal and thermal efficiency is high. Crucially for AI sites, units can be installed in months, sited on premises, and scaled in multi-megawatt blocks. From there, it starts delivering 24/7 power without waiting years for transmission upgrades. What’s even better? Bloom says it already supports about 400 megawatts of DC power today.

The power crunch

Management at BAM stock isn’t wrong about this being an essential demand. Data-centre electricity demand is exploding. The International Energy Agency (IEA) projects demand more than doubling by 2030, with AI as the main driver. The grid can’t hook up new mega-loads fast enough. Interconnection queues for large loads (like AI campuses) are measured in gigawatts, with Texas alone having about 156 gigawatts of proposed new DC loads in the queue as of mid-2025.

So, how does this solve AI’s biggest problem? New substations and transmission can take three to seven years or more. However, these farms can given permission and installed much faster, getting compute online while grid upgrades lag. What’s more, AI needs uninterrupted power, with fuel cells providing continuous, dispatchable power 24/7. And over time, fuel cells are a cleaner pathway.

What investors need to know

BAM stock is assembling an AI-infrastructure stack with capital for power, real estate, and industrial partners. Its public materials describe ambitions to mobilize very large sums for “AI gigafactories,” especially in Europe. Plus, it recently partnered with Figure AI (humanoids), which underscores its “picks-and-shovels” approach around compute and robotics. So, yes, this focus could potentially see major gains.

However, the goal is whether this can be fee-bearing and carry from an AI-power pipeline that others cannot easily replicate. This is the first phase, and the bigger upside is whether BAM stock can scale this out to dozens of sites around the world. If so, now could be an excellent time to get on BAM stock before an even larger increase.

Bottom line

Brookfield’s US$5 billion program with Bloom is a pragmatic answer to AI’s power bottleneck: deploy firm, on-site power fast, then decarbonize the fuel mix over time. It won’t replace the grid, but it buys time for AI to scale while transmission and new generation catch up. For Canadians, BAM stock is the cleaner way to play the theme across a diversified platform.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

customer uses bank ATM
Energy Stocks

4.1% Annual Cash Flow: This Dividend Stock Is My ATM Machine

| Andrew Button

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) pays a $0.57 quarterly dividend, and has a 4.1% yield.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Energy Stocks

This 8.5% Dividend Stock Is the Closest Thing to an Income Guarantee

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Parex Resources is a low-cost, debt-free Colombian oil producer yielding big income, but oil price and country risks could still…

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Energy Stocks

How I’d Turn $100,000 Into Immense Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Can $100,000 generate big monthly income? Freehold Royalties' high yield and past share gains offer a possible path.

Read more »

box of children's toys
Energy Stocks

The Canadian Energy Stock I’d Pass On to My Kids

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Enbridge is one of North America's leading energy infrastructure companies, with steady and predictable cash flows and a strong outlook.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Energy Stocks

Why This Canadian Energy Stock Could Fuel Decades of Dividends

| Kay Ng

While Imperial Oil is a top energy stock to own, it would be a safer buy on a 10–15% pullback.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

How Canadian Resource Stocks Could Outperform in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

You don't need a commodity supercycle, these three Canadian resource stocks could outperform by exploiting niche advantages, discipline, and strategic…

Read more »

hot air balloon in a blue sky
Energy Stocks

TSX Breakout Stocks That Just Made the Leap

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Discover three TSX breakout stocks with explosive growth potential and learn why these should be on your investment watchlist.

Read more »

pipeline payday
Energy Stocks

Canadian Dividend Stocks Set to Cash In on Natural Gas Surge

| Iain Butler and Nick Sciple

Natural gas production is getting a big boost, and there are a few ways Canadian investors can benefit.

Read more »