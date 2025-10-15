The Best Gold Mining Stocks to Buy in October

Invest in these two TSX gold mining stocks if you want to ride the wave of soaring gold prices to capture explosive returns.

Rising gold prices typically scare stock market investors. The idea behind it is that when gold prices rise, it indicates trouble in the broader economy. Historically, people have flocked to buy gold during times of economic uncertainty to hedge against market crashes , and the next one might be close.

As of this writing, international gold prices have hit a new record. The price of gold is around US$4,127 per ounce. The surge can be attributed to the trade tensions, global uncertainty, and potential political clashes resulting from the government shutdown south of the border. As a Canadian stock market investor, you are uniquely positioned to benefit from soaring gold prices without taking your money out of the market.

Canada is host to some of the most formidable gold mining companies, and gold stocks tend to rally when the price of the rare yellow metal rises. The recent rally is already lifting gold mining stocks worldwide. Against this backdrop, here are two Canadian gold stocks you might want to add to your self-directed portfolio this month.

Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (TSX:AEM) is a $120.9 billion market-cap giant in the Canadian gold mining space. It is the largest Canadian mining company and the second-largest gold producer worldwide. Even better, the miner has operations in jurisdictions like Australia and Canada, significantly limiting its geopolitical risk profile.

The All-in Sustaining Cost (AISC) is a solid measure for production costs for gold companies. Agnico reported producing over 1.7 million ounces of gold at a US$1,235 per ounce AISC, which is impressive and shows the miner’s operational efficiency. With gold prices over US$4,100, it enjoys incredible margins. AEM stock consistently uses its excess cash to strengthen its balance sheet by paying down its debt. As of this writing, AEM stock trades for $240.49 per share. Already up by 103% year-to-date, it might be a good idea to invest in its shares before the rally takes it to even greater heights.

Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K) is another big player in the mining space. The $46.1 billion market-cap company headquartered in Toronto is a gold and silver mining company. Kinross is considered a Tier 1 producer, and it is projected to have a $1,500 AISC in 2025. While it might not be as cost-efficient as AEM stock in gold production, it has one of the lowest AISC in the industry.

The company expects to produce roughly 2 million gold-equivalent ounces each year till 2027. The situation can improve significantly, with its Great Bear project in Canada expected to start operating in 2029 to produce around 500,000 additional ounces of gold per year for at least 10 years. As of this writing, Kinross Gold stock trades for $35.75 per share, and it is up by 150.9% year-to-date. Investing in it this month might be the right time to capture further capital gains that could be on the way in the coming weeks.

Foolish takeaway

Rising gold prices undoubtedly result in better financials for gold mining stocks. However, it is important to note that gold is still a volatile asset. Buying low-quality gold stocks when gold is at its all-time highs can be a high-risk approach. It is important to cherry-pick the best of the best when investing in gold stocks during times like these.

To this end, Agnico Eagle Mines stock and Kinross Gold stock can be top picks to consider for your self-directed investment portfolio.