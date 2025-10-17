3 Canadian Stocks That Could Make You Rich in 10 Years

These three stocks are compounders that grow earnings faster than inflation, allocate capital intelligently, and could benefit from secular tailwinds.

If you want to find Canadian stocks that could make you rich in a decade, you have to look beyond the next quarter and think about what gives a business the power to compound. These are companies that grow earnings faster than inflation, allocate capital intelligently, and could be benefiting from secular tailwinds. That’s why today we’re looking at three solid Canadian stocks that fit the bill.

WELL

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is a digital health and healthcare tech company. It owns and operates outpatient clinics in Canada and the U.S., and provides software as a service (SaaS) and electronic medical record (EMR) and related digital tools to practitioners. Its strategy is to integrate physical healthcare assets (clinics) with digital health infrastructure, creating network effects: more practitioners and patients lead to more data, better digital tools, more adoption, and so on.

If certain things go well, WELL has the ingredients to be a multi-bagger over a decade. In Q2 2025, WELL reported revenue of $356.7 million, a 56.9% year-over-year growth rate. So the growth runway is real. Plus, the SaaS, EMR, billing, digital tools side has higher margins, recurring revenue, and more predictability. Digital health, if adopted widely, offers scaling without always scaling costs as fast.

This Canadian stock has many traits of a long-term compounder in the making. These include a growing revenue base, a bridge between physical and digital healthcare, under-appreciated valuation metrics, and multiple growth levers (EMR, artificial intelligence (AI), telemedicine, clinic integration). If execution goes well and risks are managed, it’s possible a 10-year investor could see substantial gains.

CSH.UN

Another Canadian stock to consider is Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX:CSH.UN). Chartwell is a large Canadian seniors housing and retirement residence and long-term care real estate trust. It owns and operates retirement communities, assisted living, supportive living, and long-term care homes across several provinces in Canada. It pays out through monthly distributions, recently declaring $0.051 per share per month.

Canada (and many developed nations) is aging. Seniors are a growing population cohort. Demand for quality retirement living, assisted care, and long-term care facilities is likely to rise over the coming decade. This gives Chartwell a structural tailwind. What’s more, Chartwell is actively acquiring and growing. For instance, in 2025, it announced acquisitions of six retirement communities in Ontario to expand its footprint.

CSH.UN offers a combination of income and growth potential in a sector with long-term tailwinds. If distributions are reinvested, operational scale and margin improvements are realized, and the market revalues the company upward, the total returns over 10 years could be substantial.

DOL

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) might not seem flashy, but that’s exactly why it could quietly make long-term investors rich. It’s one of those Canadian growth machines that thrives no matter what’s happening in the economy , and it has built a track record of compounding earnings, expanding margins, and rewarding shareholders year after year. Over a 10-year period, those small gains can add up to something much bigger.

Dollarama runs more than 1,600 discount stores across Canada, selling low-cost everyday goods from household items to food, stationery, and seasonal decorations. The Canadian stock’s most recent quarter proved the story’s still in motion. Revenue climbed 11% year over year to $1.8 billion, while comparable-store sales jumped 5.6%. Net income rose to $246 million, or $0.88 per share, compared with $245 million and $0.84 a year earlier.

Plus, it has gone global, expanding into Latin America through Dollarcity as well as Australia through The Reject Shop. That provides even more growth in income while remaining the same stable company. Now from a valuation standpoint, the stock isn’t cheap. But investors have paid up for Dollarama for years, and the premium has consistently been justified. The company’s return on equity sits above 600%, thanks to efficient capital deployment and buybacks. Over the last decade, Dollarama’s earnings per share have grown at roughly 17% annually, and the stock price has followed.

Bottom line

All three of these Canadian stocks check all the boxes when it comes to creating wealth over the next decade. What’s more, each of them offers investors a diverse combination. Whether for essential AI, cheap retail, or senior needs, together these offer a winning combination in any portfolio.