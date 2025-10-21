TFSA Passive Income: How I’d Earn $400 a Month by 2026

Building monthly passive income inside your Tax Free Savings Account (TFSA) is all about turning your savings into a steady, tax-free paycheque. The goal isn’t only collecting dividends, it’s creating reliable cash flow that grows over time without eating into your capital. To do it right, you need to balance yield, safety, and sustainability. Here’s what to consider before you start.

What to watch

First, decide how much monthly income you want and when you’ll need it. If you’re hoping for $400 per year, that means creating $4,800 annually. That can take a large investment, so be sure that what you hope to create can match what you’re willing to invest, identifying your risk tolerance before you dive in.

Then, look for sustainable yields, not just high ones. It’s easy to be drawn to stocks or real estate investment trusts (REIT) with 10% yields or higher! Yet those payouts often come with risks like debt problems or declining share prices. Sustainable yield comes from companies with steady cash flow, healthy balance sheets, and a history of maintaining or growing dividends.

Then, consider monthly payers that provide consistency like a paycheque. This will provide your TFSA with a smoother income stream. Once that income comes in, reinvest it until you need the income. While you’re still building, reinvesting through a dividend reinvestment plan will allow you to accelerate compounding, building larger future income.

KMP

In this case, Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN) could be a solid monthly dividend stock to consider for $400 monthly in 2026. First off, it checks the box of a monthly producer, paying about $0.06 per month or $0.72 annually. This gives it a dividend yield at 4.1% at writing, supported incredibly well by a 15.3% payout ratio!

Plus, Killam owns and manages multi-residential apartments, manufactured home communities and some commercial real estate in Canada, which can provide stable rental income in certain markets. Even better is the valuation, trading at just 3.9 times earnings right now, with future estimates trading at 13.6 times earnings. So investors are expecting more growth, all while trading at just 0.68 times book value.

Considerations

Now there are some risks as always. The recent historical dividend growth has been modest around 1% or 2% each year. Plus, apartments and manufactured home communities are sensitive to interest rates, property valuations, rental market conditions, and regulatory or tenant-risk exposures. If costs rise or tenants vacate, cash flow could be impacted.

That all being said, if you’re looking for a stable monthly income, then KMP does look like it’s well-suited to offer it. Investors will want to watch monthly distributions and occupancy rates, as well as its future growth outlook. However, if you’re looking for $400 per month, it’s doable. Here’s how much it would take at writing.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT KMP.UN $17.71 6,667 $0.72 $4,800 Monthly $118,174

Bottom line

KMP looks like a solid option if you’re looking for a monthly dividend source. However, there are always risks involved with any investment, so be sure you discuss these with your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.