Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA Passive Income: How I’d Earn $400 a Month by 2026

TFSA Passive Income: How I’d Earn $400 a Month by 2026

Want $400 monthly tax-free? Here’s how to build reliable TFSA income and why Killam Apartment REIT could help.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Set a clear monthly target (e.g., $400/month = $4,800/year) and match contributions to your risk tolerance and timeline.
  • Prioritize sustainable yields from steady cash flow, low payout ratios, and monthly payers instead of chasing huge yields.
  • Killam Apartment REIT pays monthly, yields 4.1%, and shows low payout ratio, making it a practical TFSA income candidate.

Building monthly passive income inside your Tax Free Savings Account (TFSA) is all about turning your savings into a steady, tax-free paycheque. The goal isn’t only collecting dividends, it’s creating reliable cash flow that grows over time without eating into your capital. To do it right, you need to balance yield, safety, and sustainability. Here’s what to consider before you start.

What to watch

First, decide how much monthly income you want and when you’ll need it. If you’re hoping for $400 per year, that means creating $4,800 annually. That can take a large investment, so be sure that what you hope to create can match what you’re willing to invest, identifying your risk tolerance before you dive in.

Then, look for sustainable yields, not just high ones. It’s easy to be drawn to stocks or real estate investment trusts (REIT) with 10% yields or higher! Yet those payouts often come with risks like debt problems or declining share prices. Sustainable yield comes from companies with steady cash flow, healthy balance sheets, and a history of maintaining or growing dividends.

Then, consider monthly payers that provide consistency like a paycheque. This will provide your TFSA with a smoother income stream. Once that income comes in, reinvest it until you need the income. While you’re still building, reinvesting through a dividend reinvestment plan will allow you to accelerate compounding, building larger future income.

KMP

In this case, Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN) could be a solid monthly dividend stock to consider for $400 monthly in 2026. First off, it checks the box of a monthly producer, paying about $0.06 per month or $0.72 annually. This gives it a dividend yield at 4.1% at writing, supported incredibly well by a 15.3% payout ratio!

Plus, Killam owns and manages multi-residential apartments, manufactured home communities and some commercial real estate in Canada, which can provide stable rental income in certain markets. Even better is the valuation, trading at just 3.9 times earnings right now, with future estimates trading at 13.6 times earnings. So investors are expecting more growth, all while trading at just 0.68 times book value.

Considerations

Now there are some risks as always. The recent historical dividend growth has been modest around 1% or 2% each year. Plus, apartments and manufactured home communities are sensitive to interest rates, property valuations, rental market conditions, and regulatory or tenant-risk exposures. If costs rise or tenants vacate, cash flow could be impacted.

That all being said, if you’re looking for a stable monthly income, then KMP does look like it’s well-suited to offer it. Investors will want to watch monthly distributions and occupancy rates, as well as its future growth outlook. However, if you’re looking for $400 per month, it’s doable. Here’s how much it would take at writing.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
KMP.UN$17.716,667$0.72$4,800Monthly$118,174

Bottom line

KMP looks like a solid option if you’re looking for a monthly dividend source. However, there are always risks involved with any investment, so be sure you discuss these with your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

This 6% Dividend Stock Is My Retirement Safety Net

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Pizza Pizza Royalty pays a tasty monthly yield, but a very high payout ratio means retirees should be cautious before…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks That Could Turn a Small Investment Into Big Wealth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Small investments can grow huge, so here are three Canadian stocks with real compounding potential.

Read more »

alcohol
Dividend Stocks

The Only 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks You Need to Retire Rich

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want reliable retirement income that still grows? Consider combining growth plays like goeasy (GSY) with steady banks like CIBC (CM).

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Built to Pay You for the Next 20 Years

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian companies have been rewarding shareholders through regular dividend payments and steady growth.

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Paying Retirees at Least 5%

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for high-yield divided stocks paying retirees a steady income? Here are three options with lots to offer investors.

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Practically Every Retiree Should Consider for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These TSX giants offer attractive dividend yields today.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Could Help You Retire Rich

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

Woman in private jet airplane
Dividend Stocks

2 Wealth-Building Dividend Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With their strong contracted operations, robust cash flows, and consistent dividend payouts, these two high-quality dividend stocks can help build…

Read more »