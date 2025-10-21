Member Login
Home » Investing » Why Shares of Alphabet (Google) Are Falling Today

Why Shares of Alphabet (Google) Are Falling Today

OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, teased its own artificial intelligence-powered web browser.

Posted by
Bram Berkowitz
Bram Berkowitz mainly writes in the financials bureau covering banking and fintech. Prior to The Motley Fool, he wrote about and covered community and regional banks in New England for The Warren Group.
Published
| More on:
Google wideshot cc Alphabet

Source: Alphabet

Key Points

  • Investors have been increasingly worried about how AI-powered browsers and search engines could impact Alphabet's largest revenue stream.
  • The search business is inherently different now with the advent of conversational chatbots.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Alphabet >

This article first appeared on our U.S. website.

Despite a strong day in the broader U.S. market, shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) traded roughly 2.8% lower as of 12:59 p.m. ET today, though they rebounded a bit in the afternoon. As of 3:30 p.m. ET, Alphabet stock was down 1.8% for the day.

The move came after ChatGPT’s parent company, OpenAI, teased the launch of its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered web browser, ChatGPT Atlas.

A threat to search dominance

Earlier today on X, OpenAI posted a very short video teasing its new web browser, and CNBC reported that it will soon be available to the general public.

Investors have been increasingly concerned about the launch of AI-powered browsers and search engines when it comes to Alphabet, which has long dominated the search business. In fact, over half of Alphabet’s revenue comes from search, so if these AI-powered browsers can take share of the market, Google and Alphabet could certainly be in trouble.

Google has responded with the creation of its AI-powered Overviews on top of search queries that are powered by Gemini. The company has also rolled out AI Mode, which seems similar to ChatGPT in that users can ask follow-up questions like with a conversational AI chatbot. For the most part, analysts have been impressed with the engagement between users and Google’s AI-powered overviews.

The company owns many strong businesses

AI-powered browsers are certainly a threat to Google’s search business, but this is a company with near-infinite resources that should be able to respond, as evidenced by the success of AI Overviews.

Alphabet also owns many spectacular businesses with strong growth prospects including Waymo, YouTube, Google cloud, a chip business, and a quantum project. Trading at about 25 times forward earnings, the stock is still a buy in my view.

Fool contributor Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

chip glows with a blue AI
Tech Stocks

2 No-Brainer Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy for 2026 With $5,000 Right Now

| Geoffrey Seiler

Broadcom and TSMC look poised to have strong years in 2026 and beyond.

Read more »

chip with the letters "AI" on it
Tech Stocks

3 Growth Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Adam Spatacco

Investors can gain exposure to leading artificial intelligence (AI) stocks with just $1,000 today.

Read more »

warehouse worker takes inventory in storage room
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Stock That Could Be the Next Big AI Winner

| Christopher Liew, CFA

This Canadian stock with a leading position in the modern supply chain could be the next big AI winner.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Tech Stocks

I’m Buying This Magnificent 7 Stock on Any 10% Dip

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Amazon's stock has fallen 2% this year as macro-economic concerns weigh. With a strong long-term outlook, I'm a buyer on…

Read more »

a-developer-typing-lines-of-ai-code-while-viewing-multiple-computer-monitors
Tech Stocks

Constellation Software Stock Is Down 29% From its High: It’s Probably Time to Buy

| Joey Frenette

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) shares look like a steal after falling into a bear market amid the broad AI surge.

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

Could AMD Finally Outperform Nvidia Stock?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

AMD stock is up 93% year-to-date, crushing Nvidia. But can the AI underdog's risky bets topple a $4.5-trillion titan? Let's…

Read more »

Illustration of data, cloud computing and microchips
Dividend Stocks

1 Perfect Dividend Stock Down 21.9% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield tech stock stands out as a long-term investment because of its reliable quarterly dividend payments.

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

If You’re Worried About an AI Bubble, Buy This Stock Instead

| Joey Frenette

Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock is a great safety stock for investors worried about an AI-driven meltdown in stocks.

Read more »