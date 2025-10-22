Enghouse is a TSX dividend stock that trades at a compelling valuation while offering a tasty dividend yield to shareholders.

The Dividend Stock That Could Pay Passive Income Long After You Retire

Canadians seeking passive income should consider investing in quality dividend stocks. Since dividend payouts are not guaranteed, it’s crucial to select a portfolio of companies capable of generating cash flows across various business cycles. Ideally, these cash flows should grow at a steady pace, translating to consistent dividend increases over time.

As a company’s dividend yield and its share price are inversely related, investing in beaten-down stocks allows you to benefit from an outsized payout and capital gains when market sentiment recovers.

One such TSX dividend stock is Enghouse Systems (TSX:ENGH), which is valued at a market cap of $1.13 billion. Down almost 75% from all-time highs, the TSX tech stock offers you a tasty yield of 5.8%.

Enghouse Systems develops enterprise software solutions through two segments.

Its Interactive Management Group provides contact center and customer interaction tools across multiple channels.

The Asset Management Group offers network infrastructure, operations systems, fleet management, transit solutions, and emergency services software for telecommunications, transportation, utilities, and public safety sectors globally.

Is this TSX tech stock a good buy?

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Enghouse Systems reported revenue of $125.6 million, down marginally compared to the year-ago period. It ended Q3 with $87.8 million in recurring revenue, which accounted for 70% of total sales.

The company’s recurring sales will help Enghouse generate steady cash flows, which provide stability amid macroeconomic headwinds. Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) reached $32.3 million, indicating a margin of 25.7%, while net income came in at $17.2 million or $0.31 per diluted share.

Management executed a strategic restructuring during the quarter that included recent acquisitions, incurring $3 million in special charges to align costs with current revenue levels.

The cuts focused on operations, professional services, and administrative areas while preserving the sales organization. CEO Stephen Sadler indicated the restructuring should improve quarterly profitability by $2 million to $2.5 million going forward, with most savings coming from personnel reductions.

The company completed integration of its Trafi acquisition into the asset management segment at quarter’s end, strengthening its transportation vertical.

The Interactive Management Group segment continued to face revenue pressures as the video collaboration market remains challenged. Companies directing employees back to offices have reduced demand for remote work tools, while the contact center space struggles industry-wide.

Sadler emphasized that Enghouse prioritizes profitable revenue over chasing growth at unsustainable prices, noting that major competitors, including Avaya and Mitel, face severe financial difficulties. Genesis recently announced it would no longer pursue deals under 250 seats, creating opportunities in the small business segment where Enghouse maintains strength.

Customer churn remained steady but elevated as small businesses continue to struggle more than larger enterprises. New bookings growth stayed slow as management declined to sacrifice profitability for market share gains.

The company generated $30.9 million in operating cash flow excluding working capital changes and ended the quarter with $271.6 million in cash and zero debt.

Enghouse returned $16.5 million to shareholders through dividends, raising the quarterly payout from $0.26 to $0.30 per share, and repurchased $1.6 million in stock.

Management continues evaluating acquisition opportunities as valuations come into acceptable ranges, though deal completion timelines remain uncertain. The company sees artificial intelligence primarily delivering internal operational efficiencies rather than meaningful revenue opportunities in the near term.

Is the TSX stock undervalued?

Analysts tracking Enghouse Systems forecast its free cash flow (FCF) to increase from $104.5 million in fiscal 2025 (ended in October) to $142 million in fiscal 2027.

Given its outstanding share count, the annual dividend expense is around $60 million, indicating a payout ratio of less than 60% in 2025. Bay Street estimates the yearly dividend to grow from $1.08 per share in fiscal 2025 to $1.40 per share in 2027, enhancing the effective yield to almost 7%.

If the tech stock is priced at 10 times forward FCF, it should gain 25% from current levels. If we adjust for dividends, cumulative returns could be closer to 35%.