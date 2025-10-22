Investing in a Canadian utility stock offers several advantages including reliable dividends, steady growth, and a defence against volatility.

Why This Canadian Utility Stock Could Help You Sleep at Night

Is your portfolio diversified? Finding that right mix of investments can not only offset the impact of market volatility but also provide a generous source of income. Among those great investments to consider is this Canadian utility stock for every portfolio.

In case you’re wondering, the Canadian utility stock in question is Fortis (TSX:FTS), and here’s why it should be on the radar of investors everywhere.

Meet Fortis

Fortis is a utility stock. In fact, it’s one of the largest utility stocks on the continent. The company has a presence not only at home in Canada, but also through operations in the U.S. and the Caribbean.

That diversified presence is one of just a handful of reasons why this is the Canadian utility stock for investors.

Utilities like Fortis generate a reliable and recurring revenue stream. The reason for that can be traced back to Fortis’ business model.

In short, Fortis provides utility service. That service is a necessity, which consumers cannot trade down or stop using. That service is also bound by long-term regulated contracts, which guarantee Fortis a stable and recurring stream of revenue.

In other words, for as long as Fortis continues to provide utility service, it generates that juicy, reliable revenue stream.

That revenue allows Fortis to invest in growth and pay out a handsome dividend (more on that in a bit).

Utilities like Fortis aren’t usually known for growth. In fact, utilities are often depicted as legacy behemoths that pay out dividends with little to no incentive or revenue to invest in growth.

Fortunately, when it comes to Fortis, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Fortis has broken that stereotype by taking an aggressive stance on expansion. In recent years, the company has focused on improving its existing facilities and transitioning to renewables.

Fortis has earmarked a whopping $26 billion capital plan spanning the next several years to fund those improvements. That includes 6.5% annual average rate growth through 2029.

The plan also includes a 4–6% annual bump to its dividend over the next several years.

Let’s talk about that dividend

One of the main reasons why Fortis shines in any portfolio is because of its stellar dividend. As of the time of writing, the company offers a respectable quarterly dividend that carries a yield of 3.4%.

For those looking to invest and not draw on that income yet, an investment of $8,000 will generate ample income to purchase a few shares from reinvestments alone. In other words, Fortis isn’t just another Canadian utility stock, but a great buy-and-forget option, too.

And that’s not even the best part.

Fortis is one of just two companies in Canada that have provided investors with 50 consecutive years of annual upticks to that dividend. This further adds to the buy-and-forget argument.

Fortis: The Canadian utility stock your portfolio needs

Every stock carries risk, and market volatility can be seen everywhere. That’s why the importance of diversifying your portfolio with stocks like Fortis can’t be stated enough.

In my opinion, Fortis is a must-have Canadian utility stock that should be a core holding in any well-diversified portfolio.

Buy it, hold it, and watch your future income grow.