Proactive Investing: TSX Stocks That Positions You for the Future

Two large-cap Canadian stocks are ideal holdings for a future-focused investing strategy.

Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Key Points

  • Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is a high‑growth e‑commerce leader embedding AI and expanding globally — Q2 2025 net income surged 430% to US$906M and the stock trades near $227.96.
  • Brookfield Corporation (TSX:BN) offers asset‑backed, long‑term wealth and income with ~$177B of capital to deploy and a ~3.18% yield at $63.31, making the pair a growth‑plus‑stability combo.
Unlike speculators, forward-looking investors focus on growth prospects and long-term potential. Canadian companies like Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and Brookfield Corporation (TSX:BN) exemplify this future-focused strategy.

Harley Finkelstein, President of the e-commerce giant, declared, “This is how generational companies are built, and this is what you’re seeing from Shopify.” Brookfield Corporation President Nick Goodman said the global investment firm has a record $177 billion in capital to deploy in an increasingly constructive market. Both statements suggest a massive runway for growth.

E-commerce powerhouse

According to Finkelstein, consistency, follow-through, and durable growth are Shopify’s MO (modus operandi). The $292.3 billion global commerce company helps merchants of every size prepare and stay a step ahead of the competition. The merchants include global brands.

In August 2025, Shopify overtook the Royal Bank of Canada and briefly became the TSX’s largest company by market capitalization. As of this writing, SHOP trades at $227.96. This represents a 96.5% surge in the last six months, with a year-to-date gain of 49%. Furthermore, its most recent quarterly results were exceptional.

In Q2 2025, net income soared 430% to US$906 million compared to Q2 2024. Finkelstein notes the 31% and 42% year-over-year growth in revenue and gross merchandise value (GMV), respectively, during the quarter. He added that both are accelerating in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Shopify also launched several AI product offerings.

The new markets in Europe and higher volume global merchants welcomed the multi-entity support and multi-currency payouts, resulting in 64% global payments penetration. Besides cutting costs, the streamlined operations removed the barriers to global growth.

The growing number of merchants signing up, including iconic brands like Starbucks and Canada Goose, reflects the platform’s flexibility. More importantly, small businesses can grow as much as they want. Still, Finkelstein said, “No matter how good the numbers look, there’s always a new frontier in commerce—and we’ll continue to lead the way.”

Shopify commits to keeping the momentum going and unlocking even more growth opportunities in the coming years. Diversity is a competitive advantage as it fuels growth and makes the company more resilient. Finkelstein stated, “We built a business model that means when our merchants win, we do too.”

Long-term wealth creation

Brookfield Corporation creates long-term wealth for institutions and individuals through alternative investments. The global investment platform of this $142.4 billion multinational company is built for scale. It invests in real estate as well as recession-resistant projects such as electric power plants and infrastructure.

According to its CEO, Bruce Flatt, the return of stability and liquidity in the capital markets is a welcome development. He expects the monetization activity for Brookfield’s high-quality businesses and assets to grow. Furthermore, the $180 million permanent capital base enables the company to pursue highly accretive growth at scale, accelerate expansion, or build new businesses.

BN is an excellent dividend play, with capital growth potential. At $63.31 per share, the dividend yield is 3.2%. Over the long term, management targets an annualized return of at least 15% to shareholders.

Better financial position

Shopify and Brookfield Corporation can power the growth of your investment portfolio in different ways. The advantage of owning both stocks is that you’d have a better financial position in the future.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Corporation and Starbucks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

