Member Login
Home » Investing » This 7% Dividend Giant Could Be the Ultimate Retirement Ally

This 7% Dividend Giant Could Be the Ultimate Retirement Ally

SmartCentres REIT offers a near-7% yield and land-development upside, but its high payout ratio and slow dividend growth raise sustainability concerns.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Near-7% monthly yield makes SRU attractive for current income seekers.
  • Payout ratio around 137% and minimal five-year dividend growth signal distribution sustainability concerns.
  • Development plans offer upside but add execution risk, suitability depends on income versus growth priorities.

Investors on the hunt for a dividend giant might narrow their focus to yield, and that also includes during retirement. However, it’s dependability that should demand their focus instead. Investors want a retirement ally, a dividend stock that will keep paying through thick and thin, ideally increasing over time to keep up with inflation.

So how does one find such a diamond in this rough-and-tumble world of investing? Here’s what to keep in mind before you go calling any dividend stock a true long-term retirement partner.

Considerations

Investors want a dividend stock that has paid dividends consistently for decades, ideally through recessions, rate hikes, and market crashes. If management continued paying and even raised dividends during tough periods, it shows discipline and a commitment to shareholders. Then look at the payout ratio. A good rule of thumb is 40% to 60% for most sectors, though utilities and pipelines can handle a bit higher due to predictable cash flow. A payout that’s too high leaves little room to reinvest or weather a downturn. Sustainable dividends come from companies that balance returning cash to investors with reinvesting in growth.

From there, look for companies in essential sectors. These businesses provide services people can’t easily cut from their budgets, which helps keep cash flowing even when the economy slows. That essential service also provides balance sheet strength. Low debt relative to earnings and strong credit ratings mean the business can maintain dividends even if borrowing costs rise.

Don’t ignore dividend growth, either. A 5% yield looks nice today, but if the company never raises it, inflation will quietly eat away at your income. A dividend giant should offer a growing payout of ideally 5% to 10% annual growth backed by expanding earnings or a growing asset base. And ideally, that comes at a good price. A reasonable price-to-earnings ratio or a yield above its five-year average can suggest value.

Consider SRU

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is a Canadian real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in retail and mixed-use properties. Yet the business is not only focused on owning “old” retail; it’s working on growth via the intensification and development of land assets.

With this in mind, there are several reasons this REIT might catch the eye of someone looking for long-term income. The REIT pays monthly distributions of $0.1542 per unit per month, coming to a yield of 6.9% at writing. Because SmartCentres owns substantial land and is developing mixed-use communities, there is a possibility of rental growth, repositioning of assets, and higher value over time, which supports future distributions and growth.

In fact, earnings support future growth as well. Net rental income during the second quarter came in at $141.3 million, for a 6.1% increase year over year. Furthermore, rent growth rose by 8.5%, with occupancy hitting a solid 98.6%.

Now, no dividend stock is perfect, so there are a few factors that could hurt SRU in the future, so investors should keep watch. Dividend growth has only come in at 0.3% per year over the last five years on an annual basis, so there isn’t a lot of growth there in retirement. The payout ratio is also at 137%, which is higher than we like to see even for a REIT. The intensification and development strategy is appealing, but development is inherently riskier than simply owning previously leased assets. If the development cycle is slow or costly, it could drag returns.

Foolish takeaway

SRU.UN could be a component of a retirement income portfolio if you understand what you’re getting and what you’re sacrificing. For a retiree needing current income, the near-7% yield is attractive. For someone desiring rising income, SRU is less ideal because dividend growth has been minimal and may remain modest. As always, be sure to discuss any investment with your financial advisor before making any decisions.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

Proactive Investing: TSX Stocks That Positions You for the Future

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two large-cap Canadian stocks are ideal holdings for a future-focused investing strategy.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

These Canadian Dividend Stocks Could Outpace Inflation

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

If beating inflation is your goal, prioritize dividend growth stocks,

Read more »

Child measures his height on wall. He is growing taller.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Blue Chips So Reliable I’d Recommend Them to Anyone

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Forget speculation. These Canadian blue chip stocks offer steady dividends, predictable growth, and core stability investors can build wealth on.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

5 Reasons to Buy and Hold This Canadian Stock Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this top Canadian dividend stock is one of the best investments to buy now and hold for years.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

TSX Nears 30,000: An Impending Milestone

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Market observers had anticipated the TSX to hit the 30,000 milestone, given its resilience and strong rally in 2025.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

3 Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks I’d Happily Own Through at Least 2035

| Sneha Nahata

These dividend stocks have solid fundamentals and many of them are large-cap firms with resilient business models.

Read more »

real estate and REITs can be good investments for Canadians
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian REIT Could Be the Safest Income Play on the TSX

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why income-seeking investors should consider gaining exposure to Granite REIT in October 2025.

Read more »

Aerial view of a wind farm
Dividend Stocks

Why This Canadian Utility Stock Could Help You Sleep at Night

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investing in a Canadian utility stock offers several advantages including reliable dividends, steady growth, and a defence against volatility.

Read more »