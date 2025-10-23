Member Login
This Canadian REIT Could Be the Safest Income Play on the TSX

Here’s why income-seeking investors should consider gaining exposure to Granite REIT in October 2025.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
real estate and REITs can be good investments for Canadians

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN), has consistently increased its distributions for 14 years, maintaining a conservative payout ratio and strong operational metrics, positioning it as a reliable income source for investors.
  • The industrial property's owner achieved significant FFO growth, expanded its property portfolio, and executed notable lease renewals with substantial rental rate increases, while actively engaging in sustainability and expansion projects across its real estate assets.
  • Granite REIT has raised its full-year guidance, continues strategic buybacks, and is set to enhance its dividend payouts, offering a forecasted yield increase to 4.5% by 2027, solidifying its position as a safer, income-producing investment in the REIT sector.

Real estate investment trusts, or REITs, own and operate a portfolio of income-generating properties. Typically, REITs distribute the majority of the rental income to shareholders as dividends. Investing in REITs diversifies your equity portfolio and allows you to begin a passive income stream at a low cost.

However, REITs need to generate sufficient income to maintain their interest payments and dividend payout, while investing in property development and acquisition. In this article, I have identified one Canadian REIT that could be the safest income play on the TSX. Let’s see why.

Is this Canadian REIT a good buy?

Valued at a market cap of $4.84 billion, Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) delivered strong operational performance in 2024. The industrial property owner increased funds from operations (FFO) per unit by 9.5% to $5.44 per share while adjusted FFO climbed 8.0% to $4.86 per share, marking the 14th consecutive year of distribution increases. Management raised the annual payout 3.03% to $3.40 per unit while maintaining a conservative 68% adjusted FFO payout ratio.

The REIT ended 2024 with 138 income-producing properties plus five development sites totalling 63.3 million square feet across five countries with 95% occupancy.

Property values reached $9.4 billion with a weighted average lease term of 5.7 years. Granite reduced exposure to anchor tenant Magna to just 19% of gross leasable area from 93% in 2012, while expanding the distribution and e-commerce segment to 48.8 million square feet, representing 77% of portfolio value.

Same-property net operating income on a constant currency basis grew 5.9% last year while the net leverage ratio stood at 32%, providing $1.1 billion in available liquidity.

In 2024, management renewed 10 million square feet at a 15% average rent increase with a strong 92% renewal rate. The REIT completed three expansion projects totalling 0.5 million square feet for $107 million at an average 6.8% yield on cost while issuing $800 million in debentures to refinance near-term maturities.

The company repurchased $121.3 million worth of units through June while maintaining its BBB investment grade rating and advancing sustainability initiatives, including 49.8 megawatts of operational solar capacity across 17 properties.

Granite REIT delivered results that exceeded expectations in the second quarter of 2025, though currency headwinds temporarily masked its operational momentum. The REIT posted funds from operations of $1.39 per unit, a 5.3% increase compared to the same period last year.

The trust executed 1.3 million square feet of lease renewals during the period, a 40% weighted average increase on leases that expired in 2025. The leasing team also secured 1.1 million square feet of new leases expected to generate over $10.5 million in gross rent during their first year. One standout deal in Atlanta saw rental rates jump 58% above the previous tenant’s rate.

What’s next for the TSX REIT?

Management raised its full-year guidance based on this momentum, now projecting FFO per unit between $5.75 and $5.90, representing 6% to 9% growth over 2024. The company also increased its same-property net operating income forecast to a range of 5% to 6.5% on a constant currency basis, up from the previous estimate of 4.5% to 6%.

Granite continued to buy back units during the quarter, repurchasing 2.2 million units year to date at an average cost of $67.01 for total consideration of roughly $145 million. These buybacks have proven accretive to per-unit metrics even as the company drew $91 million on its credit facility to fund the purchases. The REIT expects to pay down this balance throughout the remainder of 2025 using free cash flow from operations.

The trust temporarily saw its net leverage ratio increase to 36% from 32% in the previous quarter, because five properties classified as held for sale were excluded from asset values. Management expects leverage metrics to normalize once these dispositions close.

Granite REIT is expected to pay shareholders an annual dividend per share of $3.40, up from $3.30 in 2024. These payouts are forecast to increase to $3.61 per share in 2027, enhancing the effective yield to 4.5% from 4.3%.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

