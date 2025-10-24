Bombardier Stock: From Business Jet Maker to Global Defence Power

Business jet maker Bombardier forecasts its defence business to be more than $1B in the second half of the decade.

This October, attention should focus on Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B). The aerospace manufacturer not only showcases Canadian ingenuity but also contributes billions of dollars to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Its President and CEO, Eric Martel, said the company laid the foundation in 2021 to make Bombardier stronger, more resilient, and predictable by 2025. Because of solid business fundamentals, Bombardier forecasts $9 billion in annual revenue this year and $900 million in free cash flow (FCF) per year, beginning in 2025.

In the second half of the decade, the $19.9 billion company forecasts its defence business to grow to more than $1 billion. By strengthening this defence arm, the business jet maker aims to become a global defence power. Securing multi-year government contracts for special mission aircraft conversions is on the horizon.

High-growth stock

The industrial stock outperforms the Toronto Stock Exchange. Trading at $191.96 per share, the year-to-date return of 96.4% far surpasses the broader market’s 21.3% gain. Bombardier is one of Canada’s fastest-growing publicly listed companies, landing on the TSX30 List for three consecutive years.

BBD.B ranked 13th in 2023 and 2024, climbing to 9th in 2025. The program showcases growth stocks with strong shareholder returns over three years. “The successful completion of our five-year turnaround plan has been marked by our team’s unwavering consistency and financial discipline. This is why this important recognition belongs to everyone at Bombardier,” Martel said.

Bombardier Defence

Bombardier is a trusted partner of the U.S. military, particularly the U.S. Air Force (USAF). It also has decades-long experience working with various governments and armed forces, including top mission system integrators. The company said its business jet platforms can help militaries modernize their special fleets.

The USAF Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) is a high-altitude, airborne communications relay system, carried on the E-11A aircraft, nicknamed “Wi-Fi in the sky.” The E-11A is a specialized, modified Bombardier Global business jet that currently serves as the BACN system’s manned platform.

On September 22, 2025, Bombardier officially delivered the ninth Global Aircraft to the USAF for the BACN program. In addition to the E-11A, the Challenger is the other aircraft in Bombardier’s defence unit. Meanwhile, the Global 6500, a twin-engine, ultra-long-range aircraft, is the foundational aviation platform for the U.S. Army’s High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System (HADES) program.

Long-term growth strategy

The company’s bold vision four years ago to structure Bombardier for success came true. At the end of Q2 2025, the order backlog increased nearly 12% to US$16.1 billion compared to Q2 2024. This time, with Defence and Services emerging as key growth sectors, the groundwork is set for sustained long-term success.

Bombardier will further strengthen its U.S. footprint as part of its long-term growth strategy. The plan is to open a new service centre at Fort Wayne International Airport in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Martel also sees opportunities from within or procurement by Canada’s military.

No-nonsense investment

Bombardier is a no-nonsense investment following its five-year turnaround plan. Achieving a three-year TSX30 streak is an incredible feat, with the upward momentum not slowing down anytime soon. If you invest now, the growth stock offers strong return potential.