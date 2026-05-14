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3 Canadian Oil Stocks That Could Thrive No Matter What OPEC Does

OPEC headlines swing oil prices, but these three Canadian energy stocks can still perform without perfectly timing every quota change.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Cenovus blends oil sands production with refining, so cash flow can hold up across different price environments.
  • Freehold collects royalties without spending big drilling capital, supporting a higher monthly dividend.
  • Tamarack is more oil-price sensitive, but strong Clearwater growth and shareholder returns could keep momentum going.
10 stocks we like better than Cenovus Energy

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) is one of the biggest flags when it comes to moving oil prices, whether it’s up or down. Production cuts, quota hikes, supply signals, these all have an effect on energy stocks and oil prices around the world.

Yet Canadian oil stocks don’t all depend on OPEC the same way. In fact, some even thrive, as they own long-life assets, generate strong free cash flow, pay steady dividends, or benefit when global supply gets tighter. 

It couldn’t be a better time to consider these stocks. OPEC oil output fell by 830,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in April to 20 million barrels per day, the lowest level in more than two decades. Now a June quota increase of 188,000 boe/d should leave investors looking for companies that don’t need to guess every OPEC move to handle volatility.

trading chart of brent crude oil prices

Source: Getty Images

CVE

First we have Cenovus (TSX:CVE). The energy stock recently purchased Meg Energy, owning its Christina Lake assets as well and becoming an even larger heavy-oil player. The addition added on 110,000 boe/d of low cost, long life oil sands production. 

CVE stock now looks stronger than ever, with the first quarter of 2026 proving just that. Net earnings came in at $1.6 billion, or $0.83 per share, up from $859 million, or $0.47 per share, a year earlier. Upstream production rose 19% to a record 972,100 boe/d. Refinery utilization hit 97%, and downstream operating margin swung to $734 million from a loss of $237 million a year earlier.

Yet even with all this, CVE stock trades at a reasonable 16.3 times earnings with a 2.2% dividend yield. So not only can CVE stock win from higher crude prices, but its refining arm can also help when margins strengthen.

FRU

Meanwhile, Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) offers a completely different angle. It doesn’t drill like a traditional producer, but instead owns royalty interests across Canada and the U.S., so other companies spend the capital to drill while Freehold collects royalties. Therefore, it needs lower capital, with a strong income angle.

Over the last year, the company focused on a larger United States footprint, with a liquids-weighted asset base. And earnings support this growth. In 2025, total production hit 16,294 boe/d, up from 14,962 boe/d in 2024. U.S. production jumped to 7,383 boe/d for 2025 from 5,532 boe/d in 2024, up about 33% year over year!

And yet again, FRU stock still looks like a solid buy when it comes to valuation. It currently trades at 31.8 times earnings, with a dividend yield of 6.2% at writing. Not only is that a great dividend, but one that comes in monthly.

TVE

Finally we have Tamarack Valley Energy (TSX:TVE), offering both growth and income for investors. TVE stock focuses on oil and gas production in Western Canada, with major exposure to the Clearwater heavy oil play and Charlie Lake. While this makes it more sensitive to oil prices, it also provides a clearer path to growth.

TVE stock’s Clearwater assets drove the story over the last year. In Q1 2026, total production averaged 71,329 boe/d, up 5% from Q1 2025. Clearwater production reached 53,016 boe/d, up 19% from 44,560 boe/d a year earlier. Cash from operating activities came in at $183.3 million.
Adjusted funds flow reached $221.8 million, and free funds flow reached $128.1 million, or $0.26 per diluted share.

And again, we have a solid income angle here too. TVE stock trades at 12.8 times earnings, with shares up almost 190% in the last year! Furthermore, it holds a 1.4% dividend yield, and returned $66.3 million to shareholders in Q1 through dividends and buybacks.

Bottom line

In short, investors don’t need to predict every quota meeting to find opportunity, but simply need to find strong energy stocks offering future growth and income. Together, these three give investors different ways to play Canadian oil if OPEC keeps moving the market, or if the market starts moving without OPEC.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Freehold Royalties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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