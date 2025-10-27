2 TSX Stocks That Could 10X Your $5,000

These two top TSX stocks, going through major transformations, might turn your $5,000 investment into so much more in the long term.

One of the best ways to multiply your hard-earned savings over time is by investing in companies going through a moment of transformation. When a company gets its act together by simplifying operations, unlocking hidden value, or delivering consistent profits, its stock could explode and deliver outstanding returns.

I’ve found two top TSX-listed stocks doing just that. One is sharpening its focus by spinning off a segment that’s been holding it back. The other is delivering profits again after years of losses and making strategic moves in a fast-growing global industry. In this article, I’ll highlight these two stocks and tell you why they may be long-term winners.

Maple Leaf Foods stock

Let’s start with Maple Leaf Foods (TSX:MFI), a Canadian food giant that’s unlocking hidden value in a bold way. After surging 57% so far in 2025, MFI stock currently trades at $23.35 per share with a market cap of about $2.83 billion. At this market price, it offers a stable dividend yield of 3.1%.

Known for its meats and protein-packed food products, this Mississauga-headquartered company recently made a bold move by spinning off its pork operations division, Canada Packers, into a separate TSX-listed firm.

This shift couldn’t come at a better time. In its most recent results (for the three months ended in June), Maple Leaf’s meat protein segment saw sales climb by 6.1% YoY (year over year), while its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) jumped 50.7% to $106.7 million. To add optimism, the company’s gross margin also improved sharply from 15.4% to 19.1% with the help of stronger pricing and easing inflation in supply chain costs.

After completing the spin-off of its pork operations, Maple Leaf can now focus fully on its branded meat and prepared foods business — a segment that has higher margins and is less volatile. As a result, investors now have clearer visibility into its growth path, with its margin and cash flow expected to improve further. With improving fundamentals and a simplified business model, MFI stock has the potential to deliver outsized gains from current levels.

BlackBerry stock

Next is BlackBerry (TSX:BB), a Waterloo-based software firm that’s gradually becoming a global force in automotive software and secure communications. Once synonymous with smartphones, it’s now fully focused on advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cybersecurity, enterprise software, and embedded systems used in cars and critical infrastructure. After soaring by 19% over the last year, BB stock now trades at $6.64 per share, with a market cap of nearly US$3.9 billion.

In the August 2025 quarter, BlackBerry’s revenue rose 3% YoY to US$129.6 million. More importantly, it posted US$13.3 million in net profit and US$25.9 million in adjusted EBITDA — marking its second consecutive quarter of profitability.

Much of this success is driven by its QNX division, which saw 15% YoY revenue growth last quarter to US$63.1 million. Notably, BlackBerry’s QNX software now powers over 255 million vehicles worldwide and has been integrated into NVIDIA’s new autonomous driving platform — a sign of strong future relevance. Meanwhile, its secure communications segment also pulled in US$59.9 million in revenue in the latest quarter, with annual recurring revenue hitting US$213 million.

Besides its solid turnaround story, BlackBerry is increasingly gearing up to become a key player in the next wave of technological innovation. With that momentum already showing up in its earnings and high-profile deals, I expect this TSX stock to post a strong run in the years to come.