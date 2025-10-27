3 No-Brainer Blue Chip Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

Let’s dive into three of the top Canadian stocks investors may want to consider putting their next stack of cash towards.

The good thing for Canadian investors looking for top-notch stocks to invest in is that there are plenty of such options to choose from on the TSX. Whether investors are looking for a high-quality energy, financials, or commodities play, there’s a lot to like about what the Canadian market has to offer.

In this piece, I’m going to touch on three of my top long-term picks and why I think they’ll be winners not only over the course of the coming decades but over the course of the coming years. Each of these companies has the kind of value, growth and income potential I think long-term investors will want in their portfolios.

Without further ado, let’s dive in!

Fortis

Utilities giant Fortis (TSX:FTS) is among the top dividend stocks I continue to pound the table on.

The company’s 3.5% dividend yield is nice. However, I’d argue Fortis’s more than five-decade-long track record of raising its dividend is even more impressive.

Powered by what could be one of the most influential catalysts of our generation in terms of AI (we’re all going to need a LOT more power), this is a stock I think could also have some of the best growth potential among blue-chip Canadian names right now.

Suncor

In the world of large-cap Canadian energy stocks, Suncor (TSX:SU) continues to be one of my top picks.

Toronto-Dominion Bank

Last, but certainly not least on this list of blue-chip stocks to consider buying right now is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD).

Shares of the Big Five Canadian bank have continued to see strong growth as long-term investors looking for exposure to non-U.S. markets continue to consider more robust and solid Canadian banks like TD.

With strong long-term growth expectations from continued international expansion to a 3.7% dividend yield and sub-10-times earnings multiple, this is a no-brainer Canadian blue-chip stock I’d buy now.