The Industrial Stock That Could Pay Steady Dividends for Decades

When you’re hunting for an industrial stock on the TSX that can pay steady dividends for decades, the key is finding companies built more like utilities than cyclical manufacturers. These offer reliable cash flow, disciplined capital use, and entrenched positions in sectors that keep moving no matter what the economy does. So let’s look at what investors should consider in this case and one major winner on the TSX today.

What to watch

Industrial stocks can be volatile, but some operate in areas so vital to the economy that their demand rarely dries up. Think transportation, logistics, utilities infrastructure, and engineering services. The stability offers earnings that can jump around, but dividend durability depends on free cash flow. Thats the actual money left after capital expenses. A great industrial dividend stock keeps generating positive free cash flow even in weaker markets.

Furthermore, there should be a long history of uninterrupted or, better yet, growing dividends that signals resilience. Check that the payout ratio stays moderate, ideally below 60%. This leaves a buffer for reinvestment and weathering downturns.

Then make sure that the company can keep growing and supporting that dividend in the future. Industrials often need heavy investment in equipment, plants, or infrastructure. An industrial stock that over-borrows to expand can see its dividend at risk when interest rates rise. Favour those with low debt-to-equity ratios, stable credit ratings, and management known for reinvesting wisely rather than chasing acquisitions. You want boring, steady operators, not empire builders.

Consider WCN

Waste Connections Management (TSX:WCN) operates in non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and resource-recovery across the U.S. and Canada. Because waste management is required in good times and bad, this provides with WCN relatively stable demand. Its presence across 46 U.S. states and six Canadian provinces gives geographical breadth. The fact that it often serves “mostly exclusive and secondary markets” suggests less competition and more predictable contracts. All this points to the kind of industrial business that can support steady cash flows, which is a key foundation for long-term dividends.

WCN pays quarterly dividends with a payout ratio at just 52% at writing, which is quite manageable for sustainable dividends.The dividend has grown at roughly 11% over the past five years, now yielding 0.79%. That growth suggests the industrial stock has been able to increase cash returned to shareholders while still investing in its business. Those are good signals for “decades” of payments.

Waste and resource-recovery services are increasingly important given environmental regulations, recycling mandates, and the trend toward sustainability. WCN specifically notes a focus on “resource recovery primarily through recycling and renewable fuels generation” in its business description. Plus, acquisitions show management looks to expand into related, higher-value segments. That gives the business potential to evolve rather than stagnate.

Foolish takeaway

Now there are a few things to note before diving into WCN. Despite the growth and coverage, the forward dividend yield is relatively low. If you need income now, you may find better-yielding stocks. Plus, because WCN operates in both the U.S. and Canada, fluctuations in currency or regulatory differences could affect performance.

That all said, if you are looking for a TSX-listed industrial stock that could pay steady dividends for decades, Waste Connections is one of the better fits. It ticks many of the boxes from essential service and strong business moat, to manageable payout ratio and growth orientation. However, if your primary goal is high current income, it may not deliver as much yield today as some other options.