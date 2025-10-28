Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $2,000

2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $2,000

Here’s why investors could consider allocating $2,000 to Canadian stocks such as Cargojet and Trilogy Metals.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
container trucks and cargo planes are part of global logistics system

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Cargojet (TSX:CJT), valued at $1.26 billion, offers resilient air cargo services with strong domestic growth and strategic contract extensions with major partners like Amazon and DHL, setting the stage for a potential 35% stock gain in the next 18 months.
  • Trilogy Metals experienced a significant surge following U.S. government investment aimed at unlocking critical mineral supplies, with projections suggesting a possible 400% increase in its stock price over the next 4 years.
  • Both Cargojet and Trilogy Metals present compelling opportunities for investors with $2,000, offering diverse exposure to established logistics and emerging mining sectors, each with substantial upside potential in their respective markets.

Investing in fundamentally strong stocks that grow steadily while trading at reasonable valuations should allow Canadians to benefit from outsized returns over time. In this article, I have identified two such top Canadian stocks you can buy right now with $2,000.

Is this TSX stock a good buy?

Valued at a market cap of $1.3 billion, Cargojet (TSX:CJT) provides time-sensitive overnight air cargo services. Cargojet operates a domestic air cargo network service between Canadian cities and provides aircraft to customers on an AMCI (aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance) basis.

The TSX stock went public in September 2010 and has since returned 1,620% to shareholders, after adjusting for dividends. However, despite these market-beating returns, CJT stock is down 66% from all-time highs, allowing you to buy the dip.

Cargojet posted resilient Q2 results despite global trade uncertainties following what the company called Liberation Day on April 2, which reshaped international commerce.

The Canadian air cargo specialist demonstrated its ability to navigate turbulent markets through strategic partnerships and a diversified business model spanning domestic e-commerce, international ACMI operations, and charter services.

The company’s domestic network delivered strong 14% year-over-year growth in the quarter, driven by robust e-commerce demand across all customers, including Amazon.

Management noted that consumers continue to substitute lower-cost products during economic uncertainty, but overall volumes remain healthy. Charter revenue grew 22%, highlighting the stickiness of newer trade lanes for Canada.

Renewed partnerships

Cargojet secured critical long-term contract extensions with two global logistics giants, and Amazon renewed its air transportation services agreement through March 2029.

DHL extended its strategic partnership through March 2033 with additional options, and the agreement creates a framework that positions Cargojet as first in line for new business opportunities as global economies recover.

Cargojet reported an adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) margin of 33.7%, an increase of 140 basis points compared to Q1.

Analysts tracking the TSX stock forecast revenue to rise from $1 billion in 2024 to $1.2 billion in 2027. In this period, adjusted earnings are forecast to expand from $5.32 per share to $7.48 per share. If the TSX stock is priced at 15 times forward earnings, which is reasonable, it should gain over 35% within the next 18 months.

Is this mining stock a good buy today?

Valued at a market cap of $1.1 billion, Trilogy Metals (TSX:TMQ) stock exploded over 200% on a single day earlier this month, following the White House announcement of a US$35.6 million investment that gives the U.S. government a 10% stake in the Canadian minerals explorer.

The partnership aims to unlock domestic copper and critical mineral supplies in Alaska’s Ambler mining district, home to some of the world’s richest copper-dominant polymetallic deposits.

The Trump administration reversed the Biden-era rejection of the Ambler Road project, a 211-mile industrial road that will provide access to deposits containing copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, gold, and silver.

The move reflects growing concerns about China’s dominance in critical minerals, with Beijing controlling nearly 70% of global rare-earth mining and processing almost 90% of the supply.

Trilogy Metals holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects covering approximately 448,217 acres in Northwest Alaska. The company emphasized that the federal commitment supports responsible resource development, crucial for energy infrastructure, defence technologies, and manufacturing supply chains, as critical mineral demand grows with the clean energy transition.

While Trilogy Metals is a pre-revenue company, it is forecast to end 2029 with free cash flow of US$416 million. If TMQ stock is priced at 10 times forward earnings, it could surge by 400% over the next four years.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cargojet. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Metals
Metals and Mining Stocks

The Best Silver Mining Stocks to Buy in October

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Silver’s rally is more than a shiny story, industrial demand, supply deficits, and macro tailwinds put Pan American and Avino…

Read more »

Tech Stocks

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $1,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Here are two top TSX stocks that offer significant upside potential to shareholders in October 2025.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

Wary of Mining Companies? A Lower-Risk Way to Get in on the Gold and Silver Surge

| Joey Frenette

Frenco-Nevada (TSX:FNV) stock might be a wiser way to play the run in gold prices this year.

Read more »

Stacked gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

This Canadian Mining Stock Could Be the Next Big Growth Story

| Aditya Raghunath

Allied Gold is a Canadian mining stock that has more than doubled over the last 12 months. Is this TSX…

Read more »

todder holds a gold bar
Metals and Mining Stocks

A Must-Own Momentum Stock That Still Looks Undervalued

| Joey Frenette

Kinross Gold (TSX:K) stock looks like a great bargain even after a hot past-year rally.

Read more »

Stacked gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Forget Gold: Buy These 2 TSX Gold Stocks Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Physical gold looks shiny but may disappoint investors, so consider productive gold stocks like these instead.

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

The Best Gold Mining Stocks to Buy in October

| Adam Othman

Invest in these two TSX gold mining stocks if you want to ride the wave of soaring gold prices to…

Read more »

Nickel ore is mined from the ground.
Stocks for Beginners

Momentum Is Shifting to TSX Mining: Here’s Who Benefits

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Mining stocks, especially Teck Resources, are climbing the TSX charts. Here's how you can capitalize on the sector's momentum.

Read more »