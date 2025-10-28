Member Login
Home » Investing » Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $558 in Passive Income

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $558 in Passive Income

This dividend stock could compound your returns quarterly.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Paper Canadian currency of various denominations

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Investing $7,000 in Telus Corporation, currently offering a 7.96% dividend yield, provides an opportunity for robust passive income and compounding growth through its Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP), despite recent price dips due to regulatory dynamics.
  • Telus's strategic focus on monetizing AI and digital solutions, alongside its managed debt and consistent dividend payout, positions it for long-term dividend stability and growth, making it a compelling option to build significant passive income over 10-15 years through compounding.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Telus Corporation.

Having a goal is the first step. The next step is to carve out a route to achieve this goal and start walking. Often, we delay investments for the right time and opportunity, but those who made money in stocks never wait. They keep walking down the investment path, gaining, losing, but never stopping. If you want to build a passive income, don’t wait for things to settle and lose out on the opportunity of compounding with dividend stocks.

Telus (TSX:T) is a dividend stock that can compound your returns quarterly.

Invest $7,000 in this 7.96% dividend stock

Telus’s share price has dipped almost 10% since August after the Canadian government cabinet upheld the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) decision on network leasing.

Unlike BCE and Rogers Communications, Telus accepted the regulatory change long ago and leased competitor networks to expand market share. However, the stock continues to trade at a lower price because of uncertainty around the network leasing regulation due to constant retaliation from competitors. The lower share price is increasing its yield to 7.96%.

Is there value in Telus stock to invest $7,000?

While debt is a cause of concern, Telus’s capital-allocation strategy can manage debt. The telco has slowed its dividend growth rate from 7-10% in 2025 to 3-8% for the 2026-2028 period. It has also slowed its capital spending in the fibre network and is diverting investments in building high-margin artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. It has opened Canada’s first fully sovereign AI factory powered by Nvidia’s graphics processing cards. Accenture, OpenText, and League are leveraging Telus’s infrastructure to offer AI solutions.

In the next few years, Telus will focus on monetizing its AI, telehealth, and other digital solutions to increase average revenue per user and reduce debt. Until then, high dividend yield will offset a slower dividend-growth rate.

Can Telus continue to pay dividends?

The growth prospects are bright for Telus, as rising competition did not affect its revenue growth. A slowdown in capex helped it reduce the dividend payout ratio from 81% in 2024 to its target range of 75% in the second quarter of 2025. This hints that the company can continue paying dividends.

The 5G and AI opportunities can boost free cash flows in the years to come and accelerate its dividend growth in the long term.

This dividend stock can give $568 in passive income

Telus not only grows dividends but also offers a dividend-reinvestment plan (DRIP) that gives you shares equivalent to the dividend amount. Since dividend is paid quarterly, DRIP compounds the dividends quarterly.

Growth in the dividend per share every six months and a lower share price allow the DRIP to accumulate more shares.

A $7,000 investment can buy you 334 shares of Telus at $20.91 per share. Taking the 2025 annual dividend per share of $1.67, your 334 shares can give you $558 in annual passive income. However, we are already in the fourth quarter, and the company is likely to increase its dividend by 1.5% to 3% in December 2025.

PeriodDividend growth at 1.5%Dividend on 334 sharesDividend growth at 3%Dividend on 334 shares
Q1 2026$0.4225$141.1299$0.4288$143.2155
Q2 2026$0.4225$141.1299$0.4288$143.2155
Q3 2026$0.4289$143.2468$0.4417$147.5120
Q4 2026$0.4289$143.2468$0.4417$147.5120
  $568.7533 $581.4550

A 1.5% bi-annual growth rate will increase your passive income to $568.75. If Telus stock continues to trade near $22 price, 25.85 DRIP shares will be added in 2026, and you will earn a dividend on 359.85 shares (334 shares + 25.85 DRIP shares) in 2027.

This compounding can build a sizeable passive income in 10-15 years under DRIP. Now is a good time to invest a lump sum as the yield is high and the stock price is low, which accelerates DRIP compounding.

Related Topics:

The Motley Fool recommends Accenture Plc, Nvidia, Rogers Communications, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

My Blueprint for Monthly Income Starting With $30,000 

| Puja Tayal

Explore how to achieve a monthly income through dividends with an investment blueprint starting from $30,000.

Read more »

delivery truck drives into sunset
Dividend Stocks

How This Canadian Stock Quietly Beat the Market for a Decade

| Jitendra Parashar

While others chased headlines, this Canadian stock kept delivering results – rewarding patient investors with nearly 400% gains in just…

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Dividend Stocks

The Safe Dividend Stock That Could Let You Retire Stress-Free

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) is a market-leading bank stock that has delivered over 150 years of consistent earnings…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

The Perfect TFSA Stock: 5.9% Yield Paying Cash Every Single Month

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this well-known Canadian company is one of the best monthly dividend stocks that you can buy in your…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian REITs That Could Double Your Passive Income

| Daniel Da Costa

These two impressive Canadian REITs both have sustainable dividends, offering attractive yields and exciting dividend growth potential.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Structure My TFSA With $50,000 for Consistent Monthly Income

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

If your goal is TFSA monthly income, buy EIT.UN and chill.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

My Blueprint for Monthly Income Starting With $30,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Turn $30,000 into steady monthly income now by blending REITs, dividend stocks, and reinvestment for reliable cash flow and long-term…

Read more »

data center server racks glow with light
Dividend Stocks

This Infrastructure Powerhouse Could Quietly Make You Rich

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP.UN) might be the best Canadian infrastructure stock to buy for building real, long-term wealth...

Read more »