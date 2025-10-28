Member Login
Home » Investing » My Blueprint for Monthly Income Starting With $30,000 

Explore how to achieve a monthly income through dividends with an investment blueprint starting from $30,000.

Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Colored pins on calendar showing a month

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Investing $30,000 in a diversified monthly dividend portfolio of stocks like Whitecap Resources, SmartCentres REIT, and CT REIT can yield steady returns, potentially paying back the initial investment in dividends over 15 years.
  • Whitecap Resources offers a high yield with potential dividend growth, while SmartCentres and CT REIT provide stability and gradual income growth, making them excellent choices for consistent monthly income.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Whitecap Resources.

In dividends, time is money, and the more time you invest in the market, the more money you make. If procrastination has limited you, then put your mind at ease with this investment blueprint for building a monthly income portfolio.

Starting with $30,000, you can start earning $161 from next month onwards, which will convert to $1,937.50 in a year. In a little over 15 years, your entire $30,000 will be paid back in monthly dividends while keeping your investment amount similar or higher. If companies grow their dividends, the payback period will reduce.

Three monthly income stocks to invest $30,000

Whitecap Resources

You can start your income journey with Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP), one of Canada’s largest oil and gas producers. Whitecap does not have the cost advantage Suncor Energy or Canadian Natural Resources have, but it has a controlled net debt equivalent to its funds flow. It offers a monthly dividend payout, while other oil companies offer a quarterly payout. Whitecap can continue paying and growing dividends by 1–3% at a WTI crude price of US$50/barrel through strategic capital allocation.

At a commodity price of US$60/barrel, it expects to realize $3.3 billion in funds flow in 2026, of which US$2.1 billion will be allocated to capital expenditure to boost production, and the rest towards dividends and share buyback/debt reduction. If the commodity price increases to US$70/barrel, the surplus amount will go towards share buyback/debt reduction.

The company has grown its dividends by double digits in the last four years, making it a cyclical stock to buy and tap into higher dividend growth and yield. Even if the company sustains its current dividend per share, a 6.9% yield is a buy-and-hold to get attractive monthly income.

REITs for monthly income

A monthly income portfolio is incomplete without REITs. Within REITs, apartment REITs have a lower dividend yield while retail store REITs have a higher yield as stores attract higher rent.

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is a resilient dividend investment because of its 30-plus years of strategic partnership with Walmart. The REIT earns 23% of its rental revenue from Walmart alone and has been adding self-storage properties to its portfolio. Walmart brings footfall that helps SmartCentres find tenants for nearby stores as well. This has helped the REIT sustain dividends even during the 2007 Global Financial Crisis and the 2020 pandemic. It paid 84.3% of its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) in dividends, giving it flexibility to sustain dividends even if rental income falls slightly.

Now is a good time to invest $10,000 in the REIT and lock in a 6.8% yield. This investment can buy 368 units that will pay annual dividends of $680.80.

CT REIT

CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) is another dividend investment with a strong backing from its parent, Canadian Tire. It is among the few REITs that grow its dividend by an average of 3% every year in July. The REIT manages to do so as more than 90% of its stores are occupied by the parent, reducing the need to advertise properties and pay commission to real estate agents. It also has the first right to say no to any new stores planned by Canadian Tire.

Its payout ratio is at a comfortable 75%, making it a stock to buy and hold for the long term. A $10,000 investment can buy 599 units of CT REIT at $16.70 per unit. These units can pay $569 in annual dividends.

StockStock PriceNumber of SharesDividend Per ShareTotal Dividend AmountDividend Yield
Whitecap Resources$10.62942$0.73$687.666.86%
SmartCentres REIT$27.14368$1.85$680.806.82%
CT REIT$16.70599$0.95$569.055.67%
Total   $1,937.51 

Investor takeaway

Whitecap and CT REIT could grow your monthly income alongside inflation, while SmartCentres can ensure you get a stable monthly payout even in a crisis.

Related Topics:

