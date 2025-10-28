Why Celestica Stock Is Up 20% in 5 Days and Just Keeps Climbing

Celestica (TSX:CLS) is already among the hottest Canadian tech stocks of 2025, and its rally seems to be accelerating further this week. CLS shares have surged more than 20% in just five days and currently trade around $444 per share with a market cap of $49 billion.

Clearly, investors are piling in – and for good reason. Let’s take a quick look.

Blowout third-quarter results send Celestica stock soaring

Earlier in the week, Celestica crushed expectations with its third-quarter results. For the quarter, the company’s revenue came in at US$3.2 billion, up a massive 28% year over year, while its adjusted earnings jumped 52% to US$1.58 per share – both above the high end of its own guidance.

Encouraged by solid results, the Toronto-based firm raised its full-year outlook, now calling for US$12.2 billion in 2025 revenue and adjusted earnings of US$5.90 per share with the help of growing demand from its artificial intelligence (AI) data centre customers.

More importantly, Celestica is forecasting US$16 billion in revenue and US$8.20 per share in adjusted earnings for 2026 – suggesting another strong growth year as AI infrastructure investments continue.

More than just strong numbers

Beyond the strong earnings, Celestica also announced plans to renew its share buyback program and welcomed back a key board member, Laurette Koellner, adding more confidence in its leadership.

Clearly, Celestica is firing on all cylinders – financially and strategically. And with demand from AI and data centres still heating up, this rally may have more room to run.