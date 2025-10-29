How I’d Invest $100,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks

Build retirement wealth with $100,000 via buy-and-hold Canadian dividend stocks, including an ETF and a REIT. Reinvest dividends with a DRIP

If you handed me $100,000 today with the instruction to build a rock-solid foundation for my retirement portfolio, I wouldn’t hesitate. My strategy would be straightforward, perhaps even boring to some, but incredibly powerful: a buy-and-hold investment approach focused on high-quality Canadian dividend stocks.

The main goal is to get rich steadily by harnessing the twin engines of dividend income and compound growth. With this strategy, you can transform your lump-sum capital into a reliable, ever-growing, regular passive income stream that can fund your holidays, retirement living expenses, and those sweet cravings in the golden years.

Dividend investing: The unbeatable power of “buy-and-hold” compounding

Dividend investing and long-term holding pair up to unlock the power of compounding. Compounding is what Albert Einstein would famously call the eighth wonder of the world.

When you own a Canadian dividend-paying stock, you get paid simply for being a shareholder. The compounding magic begins when you reinvest those dividends to buy more dividend stocks. This increases your next dividend payment, which buys even more shares, creating a snowball effect.

Over decades, this cycle does the heavy lifting for you. A $100,000 portfolio yielding a conservative 4% generates $4,000 in annual income in the first year. Reinvested, that income buys more shares, and the cycle accelerates. In 20 or 30 years, the income generated can dwarf your initial investment without you adding another dime.

The key is to never interrupt this wealth-compounding machine. A buy-and-hold strategy avoids transaction costs, minimizes taxes on capital gains, and ensures you stay invested to capture every dividend payment.

How I’d Invest $100,000 in a Canadian dividend stock portfolio today

Instant diversification is non-negotiable. I’d want to own a slice of the Canadian economy without taking on undue risk from any dividend stock. With that in mind, here is how I would allocate $100,000 across three core holdings.

Let’s take a closer look at the dividend stocks’ allocation

iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF

The iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XEI) is a low-cost exchange-traded fund (ETF) with $2.5 billion of net assets invested into a portfolio of 75 blue-chip Canadian dividend stocks with above-average dividend yields. At a management expense ratio (MER) of 0.22% (or $2.20 per $1,000 invested), I’d get instant diversification across several large Canadian companies and expect to earn about a 4.3% dividend yield annually.

Most noteworthy, the high-yield dividend ETF converts otherwise quarterly dividend payments from the dozens of companies into monthly dividend cheques. It’s a “set-it-and-forget-it” holding that ensures your portfolio’s performance is tied to the long-term growth of the Canadian economy. Its solid dividend yield forms a reliable base for our compounding strategy.

The XEI is eligible for registered investment plans, and a distribution reinvestment plan (DRIP) is available to automate the compounding process.

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) stock

If there’s one thing you can count on in Canada, it’s the chartered banks. The Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY), or RBC stock, is a gold standard. It boasts above-average returns on equity, reaching 17%, from diversified sources. The Canadian bank stock has paid dividends since 1870 and has consistently raised payouts for 14 consecutive years now. With a dividend payout rate under 50% and stable earnings, RBC’s dividends are well covered by earnings and could maintain a steady growth path while the banking behemoth maintains healthy capitalization levels.

By allocating a significant chunk to RY, I’d be anchoring the portfolio in a Canadian bank stock with a proven track record of surviving recessions and sharing its profits with shareholders.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

An industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) like Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT.UN) introduces a different asset class and income schedule to the portfolio. REITs are required to distribute most of their income to shareholders, leading to attractive yields. Granite REIT’s focus on industrial properties, forming the backbone of Canadian eCommerce, makes its cash flow resilient. Management has been raising distributions every year for 14 years now. The monthly distributions are a key benefit, providing more frequent opportunities to reinvest and compound.

The path forward

The unallocated portion is strategically made available for opportunistic, high-conviction dividend stock opportunities that will emerge during the remainder of 2025. Such ideas may come from personal research, or an investment group or forum that taps into some of the best minds in the investing industry.

I’d set up a DRIP to automate the compounding process.