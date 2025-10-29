Member Login
Home » Investing » Nvidia Stock Surged 5% on Tuesday to an All-Time High. Here’s Why.

Nvidia Stock Surged 5% on Tuesday to an All-Time High. Here’s Why.

Shares of the AI tech leader are now up 49.7% so far in 2025.

Posted by
Beth McKenna
Published
| More on:
nvda stock nok stock why gain partnership ai stocks

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Nvidia's technology conference in Washington, D.C., runs until Oct. 29.
  • The company announced a slew of new products and partnerships on Tuesday, with the Nokia deal being the news that likely most boosted Nvidia stock.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Nvidia > 

This article first appeared on our U.S. website.

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) jumped 5% on Tuesday to an all-time closing high of US$201.03. This increase brings shares of the artificial intelligence (AI) tech leader to a year-to-date gain of 49.7%. For context, the S&P 500 index has returned 18.4% over this period.

Tuesday’s gain is attributable to Nvidia announcing a slew of new products and partnerships at its GTC Washington event. This is the first time the company has held a GTC (or GPU Technology Conference) in the nation’s capital. Its GTC held annually in March in the Silicon Valley is widely considered the world’s leading AI event.

Here’s what investors should know.

Nvidia is partnering with Nokia and investing US$1 billion in the Finnish telecom

Nvidia announced much news on Tuesday at GTC Washington that investors surely liked. And the news that likely contributed the most to the stock’s jump is its partnership with Finnish telecommunications and information technology company Nokia (NYSE: NOK).

This strategic partnership also includes Nvidia investing US$1 billion in Nokia. The aim of the partnership is to accelerate the development and deployment of next-generation AI-native mobile networks and AI networking infrastructure.

More specifically, according to the announcement, Nokia will add Nvidia’s “commercial-grade AI-RAN products” to its “industry-leading RAN portfolio, enabling communication service providers to launch AI-native 5G-Advanced and 6G networks on Nvidia platforms.”

While 5G is the fifth and current generation of wireless networking technology, RAN stands for radio access network. It uses a radio link to connect user devices, like smartphones, to the cellular network. This partnership should help boost Nvidia’s sales by expanding its total addressable market.

And naturally, Nokia investors loved the news that the biggest player in AI technology was partnering with and investing in their company. The telecom’s stock soared 22.8% on Tuesday.

Nvidia has been making big stock investments recently

Nvidia is looking increasingly like an AI exchange-traded fund (ETF), as it has recently made some big investments in publicly traded and private companies.

Perhaps most notably, in late September, Nvidia announced a strategic partnership with OpenAI, the AI model developer behind the incredibly popular ChatGPT chatbot. The partners plan to deploy at least 10 gigawatts of Nvidia systems for OpenAI’s next-generation AI infrastructure. And Nvidia plans to invest up to US$100 billion in OpenAI.

In mid-September, Nvidia announced a collaboration with chipmaker Intel to jointly develop custom data center and personal computer (PC) products, including AI chips. And Nvidia said it planned to invest US$5 billion in Intel stock.

More on Tech Stocks

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Tech Stocks

This Under-the-Radar Tech Stock Could Be Canada’s Next Big Unicorn

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want to find Canada’s next tech unicorn? This profitable digital‑health platform is scaling clinics, EMR, and telehealth into…

Read more »

nvidia headquarters outside with black nvidia sign with nvidia logo (2)
Tech Stocks

Prediction: This Will Be Nvidia’s Stock Price 3 Years From Now

| Adam Spatacco

Nvidia stock has already risen an astonishing amount over the last three years, yet the best may be still to…

Read more »

semiconductor chip etching
Tech Stocks

Why Celestica Stock Is Up 20% in 5 Days and Just Keeps Climbing

| Jitendra Parashar

Celestica just posted blockbuster earnings and raised its outlook -- helping this hot Canadian tech giant soar.

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

This Way Too Cheap Stock Has Growth Potential Written All Over It

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

An undervalued renewable giant with huge contracted cash flows and government backing, Brookfield Renewable could be a rare buy‑and‑hold income…

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Tech Stocks

The 3 Most Promising Canadian Stocks Everyone’s Talking About on Reddit

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Reddit buzz can inspire Canadian stock ideas, but it’s full of hype. Here’s a clear take on HUT, LSPD, and…

Read more »

chip glows with a blue AI
Tech Stocks

This Canadian Tech Stock Could Quietly Become a Global Leader

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for a Canadian tech that could become a global leader? This behind‑the‑scenes hardware specialist powering AI and data centres…

Read more »

stock chart
Tech Stocks

Prediction: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powerhouse Palantir Technologies Will Disappoint Wall Street on Nov. 3

| tmfultralong

Wall Street and investors will be looking for nothing short of perfection when Palantir unveils its third-quarter operating results early…

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Tech Stocks

Prediction: PLTR Will Soar Over the Next 10 Years. Here’s 1 Reason Why.

| Keith Noonan

Palantir has an incredibly growth-dependent valuation, but its strength in defense-AI services could help push shares higher.

Read more »