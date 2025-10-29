Member Login
Home » Investing » Where Could Celestica Be in 3 Years?

Where Could Celestica Be in 3 Years?

Celestica stock is up about 242% year to date, driven by strong demand for its high-performance data centre networking switches.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
nvda stock nok stock why gain partnership ai stocks

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Celestica stock has skyrocketed 242% in 2025 and over 3,000% in three years, driven by booming AI infrastructure demand.
  • The company’s Connectivity and Cloud Solutions segment now makes up three-quarters of revenue, driven by strong demand for its high-performance data center networking products.
  • With strong demand for its high-performance hardware offerings and deep partnerships with hyperscalers, Celestica is poised to sustain solid growth in the coming years.

Celestica (TSX:CLS) is one of the top-performing stocks on the S&P TSX Composite Index. The stock is up about 242% year to date and has gained over 3,000% in three years, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 214.3%.

This solid momentum in Celestica stock stems from the global boom in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure spending. Celestica’s ability to design and deliver customized, high-performance hardware platform solutions (HPS) that meet the rigorous demands of modern AI-driven environments positions it well to capitalize on demand.

From engineering and manufacturing to advanced supply chain and software services, Celestica offers end-to-end solutions that position it as a trusted partner for hyperscale cloud providers racing to build next-generation data centres.

This positioning is clearly reflected in the company’s financial results. In the third quarter, revenue from Celestica’s Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) segment jumped to US$2.41 billion, a 43% increase year over year. The CCS business now accounts for roughly three-quarters of Celestica’s total revenue, reflecting its key role in the company’s growth story.

Within the CCS segment, communications end market revenues soared by 82%, far exceeding the company’s own guidance of low-60% growth. This impressive expansion was largely driven by surging demand in data centre networking, particularly for 800G switch programs among its largest hyperscaler clients, complemented by continued strength in its optical product lines.

AI-supported demand to push Celestica stock higher

Celestica’s growth trajectory remains solid, with the ongoing momentum across its communications end market. Demand for its high-performance data centre networking switches, especially those tied to multiple 800G programs, continues to surge, supporting optimism for the quarters ahead.

The enterprise segment is expected to return to growth in the fourth quarter of 2025, with revenue likely to climb by about 20% as Celestica ramps up production for a next-generation AI and machine learning compute program serving hyperscale customers.

The company’s strategic pivot toward higher-value offerings through its Hardware Platform Solutions (HPS) portfolio, part of its CCS division, provides a solid base for future growth. In the third quarter, its HPS business generated US$1.4 billion in revenue, accounting for 44% of total revenue.

In addition, Celestica has aggressively ramped up its investment in design engineering and technology for data centres. The company has deliberately exited lower-margin projects to focus on complex, high-return opportunities that strengthen customer partnerships and improve profitability. Further, growing volumes are enhancing operating leverage, while ongoing efficiency efforts across Celestica’s global network are driving productivity gains.

Celestica’s customer-centric supply chain strategy also stands out, offering partners resilient, geographically diversified solutions amid global trade uncertainty. Supported by robust operational cash flow, Celestica continues to expand and upgrade its network capacity, particularly in North America, to meet rising AI data centre demand.

With hyperscaler and digital-native customers planning substantial production ramps through 2028, Celestica appears well-positioned to sustain growth and capitalize on AI-driven demand.

Celestica stock to more than double in three years

The AI-led tailwinds will likely drive Celestica’s financials and share price higher in the coming years. Over the past three years, the stock has grown at a CAGR of more than 214%. Even if that growth pace slows to a more modest 30% CAGR, the stock could still reach $997.68 in three years, more than double its closing price of $454.11 on October 28.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Celestica. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

man looks worried about something on his phone
Tech Stocks

Is Celestica Stock a Buy After its Q3 Earnings?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Celestica's stock has skyrocketed in the last few years. Does the momentum in revenue and earnings growth justify current multiples?

Read more »

man looks surprised at investment growth
Tech Stocks

1 Incredible Reason to Buy Nvidia Stock (NVDA) in November — or Sooner

| Selena Maranjian

Nvidia's stock has grown by 25,226% over the past decade -- with more room to grow.

Read more »

Quantum Computing Words on Digital Circuitry
Tech Stocks

Why Investing in This Canadian Quantum Computing Stock Could Have Big Upside

| Joey Frenette

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) is an exciting quantum stock, but be careful on the way down!

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Could Be the Best Bargain in the Market Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Celestica is a Canada-based AI stock up close to 3,000% in the last three years. Here's why CLS stock is…

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Dividend Stocks

Analysts Have Rated These Canadian Stocks a “Strong Buy”: Here’s What I Think

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Analysts are calling NWC, NFI, and Calian “strong buys” for their durable moats, recovery momentum, and backlog‑driven revenue visibility.

Read more »

man makes the timeout gesture with his hands
Tech Stocks

Should You Buy Palantir Stock Before Earnings on Nov. 3?

| Keithen Drury

Palantir's earnings are highly anticipated among investors.

Read more »

nvidia headquarters with nvidia sign in front
Tech Stocks

Nvidia Hits US$5 Trillion, Cementing Its Role as the Architect of the AI Age

| Keith Noonan

Nvidia just hit an incredible valuation milestone, and things could be falling into place for its run to continue.

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Tech Stocks

This Under-the-Radar Tech Stock Could Be Canada’s Next Big Unicorn

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want to find Canada’s next tech unicorn? This profitable digital‑health platform is scaling clinics, EMR, and telehealth into…

Read more »