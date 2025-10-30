Member Login
How I'd Create $34 in Monthly Income With a $5,000 TFSA Investment

Turn $5,000 in a TFSA into steady monthly income by buying monthly‑paying REITs, reinvesting distributions, and adding contributions over time.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Key Points

  • Target monthly‑paying REITs, utilities, and dividend stocks to build steady, tax‑free income inside a TFSA.
  • Reinvest payouts and make regular contributions, compounding turns small beginnings into much larger monthly income.
  • SGR.UN yields about 8% monthly but check payout ratios, debt, and tenant concentration before relying on it.

Turning a $5,000 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investment into a source of monthly income is all about balance. You won’t earn life-changing money overnight, but the key is starting with strong, dividend-paying investments that pay you consistently and grow over time. Inside a TFSA, every dollar of that income stays yours, free from taxes, giving you a powerful compounding advantage.

Getting started

The first step is to focus on dividend stocks or real estate investment trusts (REITs) that distribute income monthly. Many top Canadian REITs, utilities, and infrastructure companies pay on a monthly schedule, which makes them ideal for TFSA income plans. If you hold these for years, rising payouts and dividend reinvestments can turn small beginnings into meaningful passive income. Diversification also matters even with a smaller amount. Splitting your $5,000 among a few sectors reduces risk and keeps the income flowing even if one area struggles. Over time, those raises are just as valuable as the initial yield.

If you prefer simplicity, a dividend exchange-traded fund (ETF) can give you instant diversification and automatic reinvestment. As distributions are reinvested, your income base grows steadily without you needing to manage each stock individually.

The real secret, though, is reinvestment and patience. By taking every dividend or REIT payout and reinvesting it, your returns start to compound. If you add new contributions to your TFSA each year, even just another $5,000, your monthly income potential grows exponentially. Within a decade, consistent investing and compounding dividends could build a portfolio generating hundreds of dollars each month, all tax-free.

SGR

Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN) is one of those quiet income generators that fits perfectly inside a TFSA. SGR is focused entirely on U.S. grocery-anchored retail properties, a niche that has proven remarkably stable through both economic booms and downturns. The REIT owns over 120 properties across major U.S. states, leased primarily to essential grocery chains and service retailers.

What makes Slate particularly appealing for TFSA investors is its monthly distribution paired with an attractive yield of around 8%. The payout is supported by solid funds from operations (FFO) payout ratio near 134%, which is high but not terrible for an REIT. Unlike some high-yield names, Slate’s income stream is rooted in stable operating cash flow rather than risky debt or asset sales.

Financially, the REIT has shown resilience even amid higher interest rates and inflation. In its most recent quarterly results, Slate reported rental revenue of roughly US$52.34 million, up from the prior year, and same-property net operating income growth of about 1%, proving its properties continue to perform even in a tougher economy. Occupancy remains robust, sitting around 94%, and most of its leases are structured with built-in rent escalations, ensuring income growth over time. Management has also been paying down debt while recycling capital into higher-quality assets, a sign of fiscal prudence that income investors should appreciate.

Bottom line

In short, SGR offers exactly what many TFSA investors are looking for: high, consistent monthly income from essential assets. In fact, here is what you could earn from that $5,000 investment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
SGR.UN$14.74339$1.21$410Monthly$4,998

Altogether, its grocery-anchored U.S. portfolio generates dependable rent, its payout ratio remains healthy, and its balance sheet discipline supports sustainability. For those seeking to turn their TFSA into a low-maintenance income machine, Slate Grocery REIT stands out as a solid pick — one built to keep paying, rain or shine, for years to come.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Slate Grocery REIT. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

