How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $116 per Month in Tax-Free Income

Using a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to earn monthly income is one of the smartest financial moves a Canadian investor can make. The TFSA is more than just a savings vehicle. It’s a powerful tax shelter that lets your money grow and pay you without ever owing a cent in taxes. Every dollar you earn inside the account, whether from dividends, interest, or capital gains, stays completely yours. That means you can use a TFSA to build a stream of tax-free monthly income that keeps compounding for years.

Getting started

The first step is to maximize your contribution room. As of 2025, the total lifetime contribution limit for someone who’s been eligible since the TFSA began in 2009 is $103,500. Even if you don’t have that much saved, you can start with whatever amount you have and add more each year as contribution limits increase. The beauty of the TFSA is that there’s no penalty for withdrawing money, and you can re-contribute that same amount the following year. This flexibility makes it perfect for creating a monthly income stream you can tap when needed.

Once you’ve contributed, it’s time to choose investments that generate steady cash flow. For monthly income, dividend-paying stocks, real estate investment trusts (REIT), and income-focused exchange-traded funds (ETF) are ideal. Many Canadian stocks and funds pay distributions every month, giving you predictable cash inflows. Another strategy is to blend monthly payers with quarterly dividend stocks that offer dividend growth. You can also use dividend ETFs that hold dozens of top Canadian dividend stocks and distribute monthly income automatically.

The key to sustaining long-term monthly income from a TFSA is preserving capital while growing yield. Avoid draining your account by withdrawing more than your portfolio generates. Instead, aim to live off the dividends and distributions while allowing the underlying investments to appreciate. If you reinvest early and withdraw later, your TFSA can evolve into a self-funding income machine.

Consider SRU

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN) is a dependable monthly dividend stock offering a steady yield, reliable tenants, and one of the longest dividend histories in the Canadian REIT sector. SmartCentres specializes in retail real estate anchored by essential retailers like Walmart, grocery stores, pharmacies, and other service-based tenants that Canadians rely on every day. In fact, Walmart anchors roughly one-quarter of SmartCentres’ properties, a tenant relationship that provides unmatched stability.

As of the latest second quarter, SmartCentres owns and manages over 180 properties across Canada, with occupancy at over 98%. Even through economic slowdowns, rent collection has stayed strong, helping sustain its monthly distributions. Beyond its retail roots, SmartCentres is also diversifying for the future. The trust has been transforming parts of its portfolio into mixed-use developments under the “SmartLiving” banner, which includes residential, retirement, and self-storage projects. This shift gives it multiple new income streams while making its portfolio less reliant on retail.

For income seekers, the real appeal is the monthly dividend. SmartCentres currently pays $1.85 annually with a yield of about 7% at writing. When held inside a TFSA, that income becomes completely tax-free! That means if you invest $20,000, you could earn roughly $1,395 per year, or about $116 per month, without ever paying a cent in taxes. That kind of dependable, high-yield income stream is rare, especially from a company with this level of stability and scale.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT SRU.UN $26.54 754 $1.85 $1,395 Monthly $19,999

Bottom line

In short, SmartCentres REIT combines dependable monthly cash flow, essential real estate assets, and steady growth, all in a package that fits perfectly within a TFSA. It’s the kind of dividend stock that can quietly pay you every month, year after year, while shielding your earnings from taxes. For anyone building a portfolio focused on financial independence or supplementing retirement income, SmartCentres stands out as a reliable, high-yield cornerstone. A true example of how to make your money work for you, tax-free, every single month.