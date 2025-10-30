Member Login
Home » Investing » It’s Not Too Late to Catch Up on Retirement Savings

It’s Not Too Late to Catch Up on Retirement Savings

You can still catch up on retirement – start today, automate savings, and use a smart mix of growth and income investments to accelerate progress.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Middle aged man drinks coffee

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Start now and automate contributions—consistent saving and compounding matter more than perfect timing.
  • Balance growth and income: mix banks, global ETFs, and renewables for stability, diversification, and inflation protection.
  • Higher earnings in your 40s and 50s let you accelerate saving; reinvest returns to close the retirement gap.

It’s easy to feel like time has slipped away when it comes to retirement savings. Maybe the market feels too high, your balance looks too small, or life just got in the way. But the truth is, it’s rarely too late to catch up. What matters most now isn’t where you started, but how intentionally you move forward. Even starting in your 40s or 50s, you still have powerful tools that can transform your outlook. Time may not be infinite, but steady, strategic effort can close more of the gap than most people realize.

Getting started

Investing doesn’t rely solely on time; it also depends on consistency and return. The earlier years matter, but the later ones tend to coincide with peak earning power. That gives you room to save larger amounts, shelter more income, and take advantage of compounding from a higher base. The key is to start today and automate the process so your plan runs without daily effort.

Another advantage later in life is focus. When you’re younger, saving can feel abstract. Yet by midlife, it becomes urgent. That urgency creates clarity. You can reassess spending, downsize unnecessary costs, or redirect bonuses or tax refunds straight into investments. It’s also an ideal time to evaluate your asset mix. Balance equities for growth with stable dividend or fixed-income options that can later fund withdrawals.

It’s also worth remembering that the market itself rewards persistence, not perfection. Missing earlier bull runs doesn’t mean you’ve missed your shot. Compounding works as long as you stay invested and reinvest your returns. In Canada, many retirees keep a large portion of their wealth in dividend-paying stocks or exchange-traded funds (ETF) that continue to grow and distribute income well into their 70s. In short, people who start later often succeed because they take their goals seriously and stay consistent.

A winning mix

When you’re playing catch-up on retirement savings, the key is finding stocks and ETFs that combine steady growth, reliable income, and global diversification. Three TSX-listed investments that fit that bill beautifully are Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY), Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF (TSX:VXC), and Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN).

Royal Bank of Canada is a cornerstone holding for anyone looking to rebuild or strengthen a retirement portfolio. As Canada’s largest bank, it earns consistent profits through every economic cycle, driven by its mix of retail banking, wealth management, and capital markets. RY’s dividend, which currently yields around 3%, has grown steadily for decades and has weathered everything from recessions to rate shocks. Its global reach adds stability while providing growth exposure beyond Canada’s borders. All this makes Royal Bank an ideal anchor investment.

VXC complements RY with instant global diversification. Many Canadians unintentionally overweight domestic stocks, which can limit returns and add risk. VXC solves that problem by spreading your money across thousands of international companies. It includes tech leaders, global manufacturers, and emerging-market growth names, all under one low-fee ETF. For retirement savers short on time, it’s a way to get global exposure without handpicking stocks or worrying about market timing.

BEP adds something extra: inflation-resistant income and exposure to the energy transition. As one of the world’s largest renewable power operators, BEP owns hydroelectric, wind, and solar assets that produce predictable cash flow under long-term contracts. This has recently included the U.S. from an investment in nuclear power plants. Its yield of 4.9% provides meaningful income today, and management has a strong record of growing distributions annually. Over time, renewable energy demand is expected to soar as countries push toward decarbonization, giving Brookfield’s portfolio years of growth potential.

Bottom line

Together, these three investments create a well-rounded foundation. In fact, here’s what investors could earn immediately from $5,000 in each stock.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDEND (annual / share)TOTAL PAYOUT (annual)FREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
RY$203.8324$6.16$147.84Quarterly$4,891.92
VXC$74.9266$1.04$68.64Quarterly$4,944.72
BEP.UN$42.15118$2.08$245.44Quarterly$4,973.70

Each adds a different kind of strength, so even if you started saving later, your money can now work across every major part of the global economy. The result isn’t just catching up; it’s setting up for retirement confidence that lasts.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in the Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap Ex Canada Index ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

2 Monthly-Paying Dividend ETFs Canadian Retirees Can Buy for Steady Income

| Daniel Da Costa

Both of these ETFs offer steady and reliable dividend income, making them two of the best investments retirees can buy…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

Turn Your TFSA Into a $500/Monthly Dividend Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Turning a TFSA into a $500/month dividend machine is realistic with disciplined contributions, dividend reinvestment, and reliable income picks like…

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

How Investors Can Turn $10,000 Into Income That Just Keeps Coming

| Kay Ng

Turn $10,000 into income today by investing across these three solid Canadian dividend-growth stocks.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks I Like Better Than Fortis for the High Dividend Yield

| Daniel Da Costa

Here are three top Canadian stocks that offer similar reliability, but a much higher dividend than the 3.5% yield you'll…

Read more »

woman looks out at horizon
Dividend Stocks

Kickstart Your Retirement Plan at Age 40 With $10,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Starting retirement savings at 40 with $10,000 isn’t too late – disciplined contributions, tax‑efficient accounts, and compounding can still build…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

These Are My 5 Favourite Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Robin Brown

Now might be the time to add some dividend income to your portfolio. Here are five of my favourite Canadian…

Read more »

man looks surprised at investment growth
Dividend Stocks

2 Blue-Chip Canadian Stocks That Offer 5% Dividend Yields

| Daniel Da Costa

These two blue-chip stocks have reliable operations and pay attractive dividends, making them some of the best investments Canadians can…

Read more »

stock chart
Dividend Stocks

Down 22% From All-Time Highs: Is This 3.5% Dividend Stock a Buy Right Now?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

goeasy’s stock sits below its prior highs, yet steady loan growth, conservative credit controls, and rising dividends suggest it could…

Read more »