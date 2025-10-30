Kickstart Your Retirement Plan at Age 40 With $10,000

Member Login
Starting retirement savings at 40 with $10,000 isn’t too late – disciplined contributions, tax‑efficient accounts, and compounding can still build meaningful wealth.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
More on:
Key Points

  • Start now: max TFSA/RRSP contributions and use tax‑sheltered accounts to let compounding work over decades.
  • Favour low‑cost global ETFs or a diversified mix of equities and bonds for steady, long‑term growth.
  • Automate monthly contributions, reinvest dividends, and raise savings with pay increases to harness compounding and avoid emotional timing.

Kicking off your retirement savings at age 40 with just $10,000 might feel like starting late. Yet in reality, it’s the perfect time to shift into focused, intentional investing. At 40, you’re in a unique position. You likely have more income stability than in your twenties, a better understanding of your financial priorities, and still a good 25 years or more before you need to tap into your retirement funds. The key is to think of that $10,000 not as a limitation, but as a foundation. Your goal now is to use time, tax efficiency, and compound growth to your advantage so that every dollar works harder from here on out.

Get started

The first step is to pick the right account. In Canada, that means making full use of a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP). If you’re in a lower tax bracket or expect to be in a higher one later, a TFSA is ideal because your investments grow completely tax-free and you can withdraw them at any time without penalty. If you’re earning a higher income today, an RRSP can offer an immediate tax deduction while deferring taxes until retirement, ideally when your income is lower. For many 40-year-olds, a combination of both is the most effective way to accelerate growth.

Once your account is set, the next decision is how to invest that $10,000. The mistake many mid-life investors make is playing it too safe too soon. You still have decades to compound returns, so you can afford a healthy allocation to equities, which historically deliver the highest long-term growth. A simple, hands-off option is to use an all-in-one ETF, which automatically diversifies your investment across thousands of global stocks for a very low fee. If you prefer a slightly more conservative approach, you can mix 80% in an equity ETF with 20% in a bond ETF to smooth out volatility. Either way, the goal is to keep your portfolio simple, globally diversified, and cost-efficient so that compounding can do its job.

The next key step is automation. Set up a pre-authorized contribution from your chequing account into your investment account every month, even if it’s only $100 or $200 at first. Automation removes emotion from the equation and ensures you stay consistent. As your income rises or debts decline, increase those contributions by 5% to 10% annually. Think of each raise or windfall as fuel for your future freedom, not lifestyle inflation.

Where to invest

If you’d rather invest in individual stocks, focus on quality Canadian dividend payers that can grow their payouts year after year. Stocks like Fortis (TSX: FTS), Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY), or Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX: BIP.UN) offer both steady income and long-term appreciation potential. Reinvesting dividends instead of spending them can dramatically boost your returns over time.

For instance, let’s say you use the Rule of 72 for these three stocks. RY should see an increase of roughly 8% each year – 5% from price growth, 3% from dividends. FTS will be 7% from 4% price and 3% dividends, and BIP.UN 9% from 5% price and 4% dividends. The annual rate of return for these is about 9 years, which means it would take about 9 years for money to double according to the Rule of 72. Let’s then see what happens over 25 years.

COMPANYAVG. RETURNYEARS TO DOUBLE (72 ÷ RATE)# OF DOUBLINGS IN 25 YEARSFINAL VALUE FROM $3,333
RY8%9 years25 ÷ 9 = 2.8$25,400
FTS7%10.3 years25 ÷ 10.3 = 2.4$17,600
BIP.UN9%8 years25 ÷ 8 = 3.1$28,600

Finally, don’t forget that your mindset matters as much as your money. Building a retirement portfolio from a modest start requires patience and commitment. Focus on compounding, not timing, and remember that volatility is your ally when you’re still contributing. Dips let you buy more at lower prices.

Bottom line

By starting today, even with $10,000, you’re setting a powerful compounding engine in motion. One that could turn into $71,600 by retirement, without reinvested dividends! Combined with regular contributions and smart asset allocation, that initial investment can grow into a substantial retirement fund by your 60s.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

