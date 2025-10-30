Fortis is a predictable business, but the stock appears to be fully valued and a dip to the $62 level would be a safer entry point.

Why This Canadian Dividend Stock Looks Built to Last

In a world of fast-changing markets and unpredictable economic swings, some companies stand out for one simple reason: consistency. Fortis (TSX:FTS) is one of them. This Canadian utility giant has, over time, become one of the most reliable dividend-growth stocks in North America, offering investors a mix of stability, income, and measured long-term growth that’s tough to beat.

A defensive utility stock

Fortis stock is a household name to many investors who are retired or focused on income. Its services keep millions of homes and businesses running every day. The company operates 10 regulated electric and gas utilities across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean, serving more than 3.5 million customers.

Roughly 93% of Fortis’s assets are in regulated businesses, meaning its earnings are largely insulated from market volatility. Unlike companies exposed to volatile commodity prices or consumer demand cycles, regulated utilities earn steady returns approved by regulators, ensuring predictable cash flow.

Fortis’s rate base — the value of assets that generate regulated revenue — sits around $41 billion and is expected to climb to $53 billion by 2029 under its current $26 billion capital plan. This steady infrastructure investment supports both reliable earnings and long-term dividend growth.

A dividend-growth track record few can match

When investors talk about reliability, Fortis’s dividend record is legendary. The company has increased its dividend for 51 consecutive years, one of the longest streaks in Canada and among the best in North America.

Currently, Fortis offers a dividend yield of roughly 3.5%, and management has guided for annual dividend growth of 4% to 6% through 2029. That means investors can reasonably expect not just income today, but rising income tomorrow — a key ingredient in building lasting wealth.

Fortis’s strength lies in its simple, repeatable model: invest in regulated energy infrastructure, earn steady returns, and pass those gains to shareholders through dividend growth. Over the past decade, this formula has delivered a compound annual total return of roughly 10%, all while keeping volatility lower than the broader market.

Even in challenging environments — such as high-interest-rate periods or economic slowdowns — Fortis’s regulated nature and essential services help keep its earnings steady. For retirees or long-term investors seeking dependable income, that stability is invaluable.

Built for the long haul

Of course, no stock is risk-free. Fortis carries significant capital expenditure (capex) commitments, meaning it relies on ongoing access to financing. Rising interest rates could pressure near-term profits. However, its solid investment-grade credit rating and strong balance sheet help mitigate those risks.

Moreover, Fortis’s geographic and regulatory diversification — spanning multiple jurisdictions — reduces the likelihood that local policy changes could significantly affect overall performance. As the company continues modernizing grids and expanding renewable energy integration, it’s positioning itself for the next era of utility growth.

At $70 per share at writing, Fortis trades at a blended price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 20.6 — a full valuation for the predictable business.

The investor takeaway

Fortis isn’t a flashy tech stock or a speculative play — and that’s precisely its appeal. With five decades of uninterrupted dividend growth, a clearly defined capital plan, and earnings stability backed by regulated assets, this is a business built to last.

For investors who value steady income, resilience, and long-term compounding, Fortis deserves a permanent spot on the watchlist — or better yet, in the portfolio. However, the stock trades at a full valuation. If it dips, it would be a good starting entry point around $62 per share over the next 12 months.