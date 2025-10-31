Member Login
Home » Investing » 5 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stocks With Remarkably Reliable Payouts

5 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stocks With Remarkably Reliable Payouts

These five stocks all have sustainable dividends while providing an attractive yield, a tonne of growth potential, or a combination of both.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Prioritize dividend sustainability over headline yield — reliable long‑term income comes from companies with manageable payout ratios and durable cash flows, not just high current yields.
  • One top pick — Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN): industrial/logistics REIT yielding ~4.4% with consistent annual dividend growth and an improving AFFO payout (down from ~81% to ~65% in five years).
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Granite REIT

When it comes to long-term investing, dividend stocks will often be some of the most important holdings in your portfolio.

Companies that pay a significant dividend are attractive because they provide consistent income, help mitigate volatility, and reward patience through compounding growth.

However, while there are several dividend stocks to consider buying and holding for the long haul, there are also plenty you’ll want to avoid.

For example, stocks with a high yield can look appealing on the surface; however, if the dividend isn’t sustainable, there’s a good chance it could be cut, impacting not just your income but the value of the stock.

That’s why the best dividend stocks to buy combine both an attractive yield with sustainability. So, if you’re looking to boost the passive income your portfolio generates, here are five under-the-radar dividend stocks to buy now.

One of the best real estate stocks for dividend investors

If you’re looking for a stock that pays an attractive dividend and can provide consistent growth for years to come, Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) is one of the best and offers a current dividend yield of 4.4%.

Granite owns and manages a large portfolio of industrial and logistics properties across North America and Europe.

And while Granite consistently increases its dividend each year, and has raised its annual dividend from $2.80 in 2019 to $3.40 this year, its payout ratio based on its adjusted funds from operations has actually declined over that stretch from 81% to just 65%.

A top growth stock that pays a growing dividend

Although goeasy (TSX:GSY), the specialty finance company, may not be a growth stock that’s under the radar, what some investors might not know is that it has also been rapidly increasing its dividend.

Over the past five years, goeasy’s annual dividend has increased from $1.80 to $5.84 as its earnings continue to grow each year at a roughly 20% pace.

However, even with that percentage increase in its dividend over the last half decade, goeasy still only pays out roughly 35% of its earnings. For example, last year it reported normalized earnings per share of $16.71, compared to its $5.84 annual dividend.

And not only is goeasy trading nearly 25% off its 52-week high, but its dividend yield is sitting at 35%, not too shabby for such a high-potential growth stock.


Two top royalty stocks that are made for dividend investors

One of the best and most under-the-radar dividend stocks on the TSX is Alaris Equity Partners (TSX:AD.UN)

Alaris provides financing to private companies in exchange for royalty-like cash distributions. Typically, Alaris finds high-quality small and medium-sized businesses looking for investment, then takes a preferred equity stake that pays a steady stream of dividends tied to each company’s performance.

This allows Alaris to consistently return capital to investors while retaining funds for future investments. And while the company pays an attractive dividend with a yield of more than 6.9%, its payout ratio for 2025 has been just 65% through the first two quarters.

In addition to Alaris, another royalty stock with a significant dividend yield and sustainable payout ratio is Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU).

Freehold is an energy stock that doesn’t produce any oil and gas itself, but instead earns a royalty from other companies producing energy on its land.

Therefore, because commodity prices can fluctuate, Freehold aims to keep its payout ratio at just 60%. That’s important because when energy prices temporarily decline, like they did in the second quarter, Freehold’s payout ratio only increased to 78%, showing how sustainable Freehold’s 7.6% dividend yield truly is.

A reliable pipeline stock

While massive billion-dollar pipeline stocks don’t usually fly under the radar, some investors may have never heard of South Bow (TSX:SOBO), since it only began trading in 2024.

South Bow is a $7.5 billion energy infrastructure company that owns and operates a network of crude oil and liquids pipelines, storage terminals, and other energy infrastructure assets across Western Canada and the U.S. Midwest, including the Keystone Pipeline System.

And while it pays an attractive dividend of 7.7%, Southbow has only paid out 64% of its distributable cash flow through the first two quarters of 2025.

So, if you’re looking for a high-yield dividend stock with a sustainable payout ratio, Southbow is certainly a top pick.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Freehold Royalties and goeasy. The Motley Fool recommends Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust, Freehold Royalties, and Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

The Easiest Way to Build Wealth in Canada’s Stock Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

VGRO is a simple, low-cost way for Canadians to get global diversification, automatic rebalancing, and built-in dividend exposure in one…

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks That Just Raised Their Payouts

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Waste Connections (WCN), Capital Power (CPX), and another Canadian dividend stock just raised their regular payouts. Which one should you…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

TSX’s Record Run: Is There More Upside Ahead?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Whether the TSX’s record run extends or not, two stocks are excellent year-end buys.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

A Canadian Dividend Champion to Hold Through Any Market Crash

| Andrew Walker

This company has increased its dividend annually for five decades.

Read more »

Real estate investment concept
Dividend Stocks

Is goeasy Stock a Buy on the Dip?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its lower valuation, healthier growth prospects, and consistent dividend growth, goeasy offers attractive buying opportunities at these levels, despite…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.
Dividend Stocks

Why This Canadian REIT Could Be a Buy-and-Hold Forever Stock

| Daniel Da Costa

This top Canadian REIT is trading dirt cheap and offers a sustainable dividend, making it one of the best stocks…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Why I’m Pounding the Table on This Dirt-Cheap Canadian Growth Stock

| Aditya Raghunath

Valued at a market cap of $43 billion, Waste Connections is a Canadian growth stock that offers you significant upside…

Read more »

Close up of an egg in a nest of twigs on grass with RRSP written on it symbolizing a RRSP contribution.
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Dividend Stock Can Provide Big Income in Retirement

| Andrew Walker

This company has raised its dividend in each of the past 30 years.

Read more »