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The Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Trust if Markets Get Choppy

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock is yielding 4.6% and is increasing its exposure to high growth, high return infrastructure.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
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Key Points
  • • Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) is a global infrastructure company offering a 4.59% dividend yield, with essential assets in utilities, transport, midstream, and data that provide resilient cash flows during market volatility.
  • • The company posted strong Q1 results with 10% growth in funds from operations to $709 million, driven by standout performance in data (46% growth) and midstream (12% growth) segments.
  • • Brookfield is actively repositioning through capital recycling, having completed over $1 billion in asset sales in 2026 to build $2.5 billion in liquidity for investing in higher-growth infrastructure opportunities like AI, digitization, and power demand.
10 stocks we like better than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

The stock market continues to show resilience and fortitude, with the TSX trading at all-time highs. It is, in fact, closing in on $35,000 as investor sentiment remains positive and economic performance continues to hold up. But at a time like this, it’s always good to have a plan B. In this article, I’ll discuss a Canadian dividend stock that has shown resilience in the past and that’s well set up to withstand market volatility.

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Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSX:BIP.UN) is a global infrastructure company. It owns and operates long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data industries across the globe. These industries are essential, and this makes Brookfield well-positioned in the infrastructure space. Also, in times of economic and market weakness, Brookfield Infrastructure’s assets have the support of strong secular demand trends. This will ensure that the company’s cash flows and stock price remain relatively unscathed even through market choppiness.

In Brookfield’s latest quarter, the company posted a 10% increase in funds from operations, to $709 million. This increase was driven by strong results in all of its businesses. The notable standouts were Brookfield’s data and midstream segments, which increased 46% and 12%, respectively.

A Canadian dividend stock with unmatched scale

Brookfield Infrastructure is truly a global company. It’s backed by a strong balance sheet, partnerships, scale, and of course access to public and private markets. It’s also one of the few pure-play, publicly-traded, global infrastructure vehicles.

Finally, Brookfield Infrastructure is part of the larger Brookfield Companies group, which means that it has access to a leading asset management group, Brookfield Asset Management. This backing goes a long way in securing financing and partnerships, as well as origination opportunities.

Today, this Canadian dividend stock is yielding a generous 4.6%. This yield is backed by steadily rising cash flows, a strong balance sheet, and earnings. As you can see from the graph below, Brookfield Infrastructure Partner’s stock price is also trading at all-time highs, just like the TSX, as it reflects this strong and steady outlook.

Looking ahead

At this time, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is in the midst of following through on its capital recycling goals. These goals include selling off older assets that are mature and underperforming, and increasing exposure to faster growing segments, such as data infrastructure. So far in 2026, the company has finalized over $1 billion in asset sales, including the sale of its Brazilian electricity transmission assets. These sales have improved Brookfield’s liquidity position, which now stands at $2.5 billion.

This leaves this Canadian dividend stock armed with strong liquidity and access to capital markets as it repositions itself in the infrastructure space. The demand for power, connectivity, and logistics capacity continues to expand. And Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock is aiming to position itself to take advantage of this growth. Digitization, accelerating power demand, the rapid buildout of artificial intelligence infrastructure, and the ongoing reconfiguration of global supply chains are the high returns opportunities that this Canadian dividend stock is pursuing.

The bottom line

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock is a Canadian dividend stock that I’d trust in all market conditions. As the company continues to reposition itself into the higher growth infrastructure segments, we can expect higher risk-adjusted returns and continued dividend growth.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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