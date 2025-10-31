Member Login
Home » Investing » Are Canadian Bitcoin-Mining Stocks a Buy Right Now?

Are Canadian Bitcoin-Mining Stocks a Buy Right Now?

Bitfarms (TSX:BITF) shares look quite intriguing, especially after its dip.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Data Center Engineer Using Laptop Computer crypto mining

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • I think the S&P 500 looks pricey and vulnerable to pullbacks, but stock‑pickers can still uncover oversold, high‑value opportunities beneath the surface.
  • I view crypto as a high‑risk diversifier worth only small exposure — miners are especially volatile, though Bitfarms (TSX:BITF) is intriguing on the dip thanks to its AI data‑center pivot.

On the surface, the S&P 500 is on the pricier side and may be more vulnerable to pullbacks if corporate earnings don’t absolutely shine. However, underneath the surface, there are massive winners (and bubbles, of course), as well as underperformers, some of which, I think, are oversold and offer significant value for investors willing to discover opportunities in a market that would have most sidelined either due to nerves, volatility, valuations, or all of the above!

With many investors turning to Bitcoin as well as other cryptocurrencies amid the rise of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other instruments that have made it quite easy, even for beginners or speculative traders who know absolutely nothing about crypto other than it’s done well in recent years, I think that those looking to diversify might wish to give the alternative asset class another look.

So, whether you’re a long-term investor who just wants an asset that’s not a stock or if you’ve got a bit of extra cash you wouldn’t mind parting ways with, the crypto scene is intriguing, especially amid the recent uptick in volatility, which might give dip-buyers a second shot to get in on an asset.

It’s impossible to predict where Bitcoin and the like are headed next. Like most commodities, there are too many variables to consider. And even if you could make sense of them and pin a price target on the asset, there are probably black swans that would send prices in the other direction.

Crypto might be worth diversifying into

Either way, I like crypto, not as a risk-off hedge like gold, but as another alternative asset that might deliver outsized returns relative to the market for those willing to put up with the wilder swings. In essence, I’m more inclined to view Bitcoin as a high-growth tech stock, perhaps a more speculative one in AI, than anything like gold. And when it comes to the Bitcoin miners, the volatility and risks are levelled up, given the operating leverage that’s added on top. Like gold miners, which are way choppier than the price of gold itself, Bitcoin miners take volatility to the next level. But at the same time, one can enjoy bigger upside potential when Bitcoin does make a big upside move.

Some big names in the market are bullish on Bitcoin. And while I’m not so bullish, I still think that those keen on betting on the asset might wish to consider the miners as a short-term trade. Here on the TSX Index, there’s no shortage of crypto miners or Bitcoin ETFs to buy.

Bitfarms looks intriguing on the dip, especially as it looks to AI for growth

Bitfarms (TSX:BITF) stands out as an intriguing name, especially now that it’s come off its explosive upside September-October surge. Shares have plunged 35% from those levels, but is the dip in the $2.35 billion miner and AI data centre play a buying opportunity or a sign to run?

Just know it’s a risk-on trade. What makes Bitcoin miners, like Bitfarm, so interesting is that they’re pivoting towards AI data centres, which will allow them to gain from the AI revolution. So, if Bitcoin fades and the AI trade skyrockets in demand, BITF shares stand to be more resilient. Diversifying is never a bad idea, and as Bitfarms gets deeper into AI data centres, I think the natural evolution makes the shares very intriguing.

In the meantime, I think the Bitcoin miners as a whole are tough to trade.

Whether they’re a buy on weakness here depends on where you think Bitcoin is headed next. I, for one, have absolutely no idea what the fate of Bitcoin will be. However, I think the asset will follow in the footsteps of the broad markets. And with some miners getting into the AI data centre business, I think their fate will be even more closely tied to the fate of the AI trade.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

space ship model takes off
Stocks for Beginners

From $1,000 to $10,000: How This Canadian Stock Could Multiply Your Money

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why this top Canadian stock working on satellites, robotics, and space intelligence might have 10x upside potential.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Tech Stocks

1 TSX Winner Poised to Keep on Winning

| Jitendra Parashar

Big wins in securing long-term contracts with data centre giants and an expanding customer base are helping Celestica outperform expectations…

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Under $10 That I’m Buying Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Blackberry is one of the stocks under $10 that I believe investors should consider, due to its exposure to the…

Read more »

nvda stock nok stock why gain partnership ai stocks
Tech Stocks

Where Could Celestica Be in 3 Years?

| Sneha Nahata

Celestica stock is up about 242% year to date, driven by strong demand for its high-performance data centre networking switches.

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Tech Stocks

Is Celestica Stock a Buy After its Q3 Earnings?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Celestica's stock has skyrocketed in the last few years. Does the momentum in revenue and earnings growth justify current multiples?

Read more »

man looks surprised at investment growth
Tech Stocks

1 Incredible Reason to Buy Nvidia Stock (NVDA) in November — or Sooner

| Selena Maranjian

Nvidia's stock has grown by 25,226% over the past decade -- with more room to grow.

Read more »

Quantum Computing Words on Digital Circuitry
Tech Stocks

Why Investing in This Canadian Quantum Computing Stock Could Have Big Upside

| Joey Frenette

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) is an exciting quantum stock, but be careful on the way down!

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Could Be the Best Bargain in the Market Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Celestica is a Canada-based AI stock up close to 3,000% in the last three years. Here's why CLS stock is…

Read more »