This consumer discretionary stock with a breakthrough technology for vision care could double your money.

The Double-Your-Money Stock You Need to See to Believe

U.S. president Donald Trump initiated a trade war with Canada and the rest of the world in April 2025. Global markets reacted negatively, but the impact on the Toronto Stock Exchange, especially, was very brief. Instead, Canadian domestic stocks displayed collective strength and went on a bull run.

The rally that began six months ago, including the 30,000-milestone on September 30, was a sight to behold for investors. As of this writing, the TSX is up nearly 22% year to date, with more room to climb. Many stocks from various sectors flew under the radar at the beginning of the year but are screaming buys today.

Kits Eyecare (TSX:KITS), in the consumer discretionary sector, is a double-your-money stock, evidenced by its strong performance thus far in 2025. At $13.86 per share, the market-beating return is +64.4%. Also, the +427% return in three years makes this an excellent pick for growth investing.

Business overview

Kits Eyecare is now a leading vertically integrated eyecare provider since entering the specialty retail industry in 2002. The $575 million company operates a digital eyecare platform in the U.S. and Canada. Customers can visit its optical e-commerce websites such as KITS.com, KITS.ca, OptiContacts.com, and ContactsExpress.ca for a convenient, personalized shopping experience.

Grand View Research, a market research and consulting firm, projects North America’s eyecare market revenue to reach US$49.9 billion by 2030. It represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2025 to 2030.

Roger Hardy, co-founder and CEO of Kits Eyecare, said, “The company is the leader in this category for innovation. Its continuing mission is to make eyecare easy.” For the Canadian market, the CAGR forecast from 2024 to 2030 is 6.3%. In 2023, contact lenses were the largest revenue-generating product.

Breakthrough technology

Regarding consumer awareness, KITS is a popular, fast-growing consumer technology brand in vision care. In July 2025, the company launched OpticianAI, a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) platform designed to deliver a seamless and personalized way to shop for vision care.

Kits Eyecare describes OpticianAI as a breakthrough technology; it is intuitive and interactive. The AI platform combines digital innovation with optical expertise. “We’ve taken insights from over a million customer journeys and distilled them into a technology that offers unmatched personalization,” Hardy added.

Cornerstone of the business

The Vancouver-based company went public in 2021 after reaching 500,000 customers in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2020. Fast forward to Q3 2025, and the active customer base has grown to over one million.

KITS benefits from a younger, digitally native customer base comprising Millennials, Gen Z, and Gen X. Notably, repeat buyers account for over 60% of revenue. According to management, customer loyalty remains a cornerstone of the business.

Based on the preliminary Q3 2025 unaudited results, total revenue increased 25.1% to around $52.4 million compared to Q3 2024, notwithstanding multiple headwinds. New customers rose 27.6% year over year to approximately 99,000.

Crystal clear

Kits Eyecare deserves serious consideration because of its high-growth business model. Strong revenue growth, customer loyalty, and a breakthrough technology are compelling reasons to invest in the stock. The potential of KITS to double your money is crystal clear.