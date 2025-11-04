Member Login
Home » Investing » Is Enbridge’s Ultra-High Dividend Yield Worth the Risk?

Is Enbridge’s Ultra-High Dividend Yield Worth the Risk?

Let’s dive into Enbridge’s (TSX:ENB) rather high dividend yield, and whether this is a top dividend stock worth buying at current levels.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:

Key Points

  • Consistent Dividend Performer: Enbridge (TSX:ENB), a staple Canadian pipeline operator, offers a strong dividend yield of 5.9%, having consistently raised dividends for 30 years, despite economic pressures.
  • Resilient Investment: Enbridge has proven its ability to maintain and grow dividends even when market conditions temporarily lower its share price, making it a reliable choice for income-focused portfolios.
  • Future Growth Potential: While typically viewed as a stable, low-growth stock, potential policy shifts and energy demands may open new growth avenues, enhancing Enbridge's appeal beyond its current dividend yield.

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a top Canadian pipeline operator I’ve pounded the table on for a long time — years, in fact.

And looking at the stock chart above, that call has certainly worked out for dividend investors and growth investors alike. Indeed, around the time of the pandemic, Enbridge’s yield popped into the high-single-digit range and stayed there for quite some time. The market believed the company would cut its dividend, given the economic pressures that were at play during that period of time.

That said, Enbridge has continued to power along, as the energy independence narrative continued to play out, and investors looked for ways to play what could be an increasingly insulated geopolitical environment around energy resources.

With a current dividend yield of almost exactly 5.9%, let’s dive into why I think this is a dividend investors would do well to lock in here.

Historical precedent matters

Enbridge has been one of the Canadian dividend stocks I’d put in the stalwart bucket, having raised its dividend for 30 consecutive years.

Now, the company’s overall dividend-growth rate has slowed to around 3% in recent years. And given that investors are currently getting an up-front yield of nearly 6%, that kind of small but meaningful dividend growth actually can add up, particularly over extended periods of time.

What I’ve found with true bond-like proxies such as Enbridge is that such companies are worth buying when the market beats down their share price (and their yield pops). That’s because Enbridge has proven its ability to maintain and grow its dividend in varying market environments, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon.

Growth opportunities could come

When most investors (and I’d include myself in this bucket) think of a company like Enbridge, I certainly don’t ascribe much in terms of growth to my own model around this stock.

However, with administrations north and south of the border seemingly looking to shore up energy capacity as AI and other power-hungry technologies surge in importance for the North American economy, I could see a future where additional pipeline approvals (which haven’t happened in many years) unfold.

Of course, we’ll have to see on this front. There’s risk to betting on growth with a mature company like Enbridge, and there’s always some risk of some sort of shock to the market that could put the company’s dividend at risk.

That said, in terms of the balance of risks and opportunities at play here, I think Enbridge looks like a great portfolio addition at current levels.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

dividends grow over time
Energy Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Could 10X Your $20,000

| Jitendra Parashar

From strong financials to future growth plans, here are two top TSX stocks with real 10X potential.

Read more »

Nuclear power station cooling tower
Energy Stocks

Is it Too Late to Buy Cameco Stock?

| Jitendra Parashar

After a powerful run this month, Cameco is proving that the nuclear energy boom might just be getting started.

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

This Way Too Cheap Stock Has Growth Potential Written All Over It

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

An undervalued renewable giant with huge contracted cash flows and government backing, Brookfield Renewable could be a rare buy‑and‑hold income…

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

This Energy Stock Could Be the Key to Lifelong Passive Income

| Jitendra Parashar

With reliable dividends and strong long-term growth plans, this energy stock might just be your passive-income game-changer.

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

Should You Forget Enbridge Stock and Buy This Magnificent Dividend Stock Instead? 

| Puja Tayal

Enbridge has been an evergreen dividend stock for years. But here is a new dividend stock growing faster in its…

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

1 Renewable Energy Stock That Could Power Your Portfolio

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in quality clean energy stocks such as Boralex should you generate double-digit returns over the next three years.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

Wary of Mining Companies? A Lower-Risk Way to Get in on the Gold and Silver Surge

| Joey Frenette

Frenco-Nevada (TSX:FNV) stock might be a wiser way to play the run in gold prices this year.

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Energy Stocks That Could Power Portfolios for Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Here are two stocks poised to benefit long term from the future of energy and the energy transition.

Read more »