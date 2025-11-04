Member Login
This Canadian Stock Plays a Huge Role in Global Trade Growth

This Canadian Stock Plays a Huge Role in Global Trade Growth

TFI International has transformed from a regional trucking firm into a North American logistics powerhouse, trading at value levels while boosting its dividend as trade rebounds.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Key Points

  • TFI is a North American logistics leader, built by acquisitions, positioned to benefit from on-shoring and global trade recovery.
  • Recent quarterly revenue was nearly US$2 billion, and management raised the dividend while improving margins.
  • TFI trades around 15 times forward earnings and under 1x sales, suggesting potential value for long-term investors.

When looking for a Canadian stock that plays a huge role in global trade growth, investors should focus on companies that sit at the crossroads of logistics, infrastructure, and resource movement. These are the backbone of international commerce. These businesses don’t just depend on Canada’s economy, but thrive as the world trades more goods, builds more infrastructure, and shifts supply chains to safer, more reliable regions.

Considerations

So what should investors look for among these Canadian stocks primed for global trade growth? Companies that generate a significant portion of their revenue from cross-border operations or global clients are better positioned to benefit from trade expansion. This could include major transportation and logistics players, which move essential goods across North America.

You’ll also want to examine infrastructure and resource exporters. These include pipeline operators or energy firms, that serve as conduits for global energy demand. Similarly, Canadian stocks tied to mining, materials, and lumber stand to gain as developing economies continue to urbanize and industrialize.

Financial health and scale are equally important. Investors should look for companies with strong balance sheets, stable cash flow, and cost advantages, since these qualities allow them to withstand fluctuations in commodity prices, shipping rates, or currency swings. Many of the best trade-oriented Canadian stocks also offer steady dividend income, which rewards investors even when global trade slows.

Finally, think about the strategic positioning of the Canadian stock within Canada’s role in global trade. As a nation rich in resources, with deepwater ports and proximity to both the U.S. and Pacific markets, Canada is a natural hub for global supply chains. A Canadian stock that leverages these geographic and economic advantages offers investors sustained growth as global trade rebounds and evolves.

TFI

TFI International (TSX: TFII) has quietly become one of Canada’s most important players in global trade growth. The Canadian stock started as a regional trucking firm in Quebec but has transformed into a sprawling logistics empire that touches every corner of the supply chain. As global trade continues to rebound and manufacturing shifts closer to North America through on-shoring and near-shoring trends, TFI International is perfectly positioned to benefit.

TFI’s growth story in recent years has been driven by strategic acquisitions and relentless operational discipline. The Canadian stock made headlines with its 2021 acquisition of UPS Freight. This dramatically expanded its footprint in the U.S. trucking market, now its largest source of revenue. More recently, TFI focused on integrating these operations, improving margins, and tightening cost structures.

This has paid off handsomely. In its most recent 2025 quarterly results, TFI reported revenue of over US$2 billion. Now, its third quarter numbers were down year over year, yet management remains positive, even increasing the dividend by 4% to a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share.

That might mean investors now get a deal. TFII now trades at just 14.8 times future earnings at writing and 0.93 times sales. Its dividend yield also sits at 2.1%, supported by a solid 46% payout ratio. In short, TFI International is efficient, diversified, and strategically placed at the centre of North America’s economic resurgence.

Bottom line

For investors seeking exposure to the next wave of global trade growth, TFI offers both scale and resilience. It trades in value territory and is now a Canadian stock that not only moves the world’s goods, but also moves wealth steadily forward for its shareholders.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TFI International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

