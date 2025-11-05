Member Login
Home » Investing » This Canadian Tech Stock Could Quietly Become a Global Leader

This Canadian Tech Stock Could Quietly Become a Global Leader

Let’s dive into why Shopify (TSX:SHOP), Canada’s largest company, could actually be a quiet winner from a global perspective right now.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
woman looks at iPhone

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Shopify, now Canada's largest company by market capitalization, continues to thrive with its robust e-commerce platform, benefiting from the ongoing shift towards a multi-modal shopping experience.
  • Despite a premium valuation, Shopify's growth prospects outside the U.S. offer significant long-term upside, potentially making it an attractive investment compared to U.S. tech giants.

In terms of top Canadian growth stocks that investors can consider adding exposure to right now and be comfortable holding for decades to come, I’d argue there are likely only a few top names to consider.

One of the top companies I’ve continued to pound the table on for years (even when it was beaten down in a post-pandemic decline, which saw similar stocks plunge) is Shopify (TSX:SHOP).

Shares of the Canada-based e-commerce platform provider have been on a tear of late. And notably, Shopify is now Canada’s largest company by market capitalization once again.

Here’s why I think that trend could continue, and make Shopify a darling not only in Canada but around the world.

E-commerce growth shouldn’t be underestimated

Right now, most investors have their eyes focused squarely on the rise of artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, autonomous driving, and other technologies.

During the pandemic, the narrative around e-commerce companies was similar. With everyone locked away at home (and no inkling of when shutdowns would end), the thought was that the shift toward more online retail would be permanent. To a certain extent, this theory was correct.

I think the transition toward a multi-modal shopping experience for most brands will continue. And as most major companies look for ways to extend their offerings directly to consumers, Shopify should continue to benefit in the long term.

Investors looking outside the U.S. for growth

Another key factor I think is important to consider is that while Shopify is certainly far from a “cheap” stock, it’s much more attractive on a valuation basis than many of the mega-cap U.S. tech giants riding one of the aforementioned growth waves above.

This means that as Shopify quietly grows outside of the limelight, this company has greater upside over the long term (in my view), as I think investors will begin to home in on valuations more and more.

For investors who find themselves in such a bucket, now may be the time to add some exposure to Shopify. Personally, I’m waiting for more of a market event to jump in with both feet, but to each their own.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Tech Stocks

TFSA: 2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investing in small-cap Canadian stocks growing at a stellar rate can help you generate market-beating returns.

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Own Shopify Stock? This Is the 1 Thing to Watch Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify’s growth story is shifting from scale to sustainability. Watch whether it can turn big revenue into consistent, durable profits…

Read more »

visualization of a digital brain
Tech Stocks

How AI Infrastructure Could Be Canada’s Hidden Asset Boom

| Andrew Button

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) is betting big on AI infrastructure.

Read more »

container trucks and cargo planes are part of global logistics system
Tech Stocks

This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Could Be the Best Bargain in the Market Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Kinaxis is a profitable, AI-powered supply-chain software leader trading below historical multiples, making it a rare bargain amid AI hype.

Read more »

A person's hand cupped open with a hologram of an AI chatbot above saying Hi, can I help you
Tech Stocks

Forget Constellation Software: Here’s Why SHOP and CLS Are Better Tech Bets for 2026

| Joey Frenette

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock is getting beat up and it might not be cheap enough to buy quite yet.

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

Cohere’s IPO Coming Soon? Will the Canadian AI Startup Be a Buy?

| Joey Frenette

As we wait for a Cohere IPO, AI investors might wish to check out Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock in the meantime.

Read more »

nvda stock nok stock why gain partnership ai stocks
Tech Stocks

Get Smart: Ditch This Crypto Stock for a Rare Tech Gem

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A dividend-paying tech stock is a safer investment option than a high-growth crypto miner.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Tech Stocks

The Only 2 Canadian Growth Stocks I’d Ever Put in a TFSA

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into why Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) remain two top Canadian growth stocks long-term investors should consider.

Read more »