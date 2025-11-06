Member Login
A Dividend Champion Every Canadian Needs in Their TFSA

Consistent cash flows, smart capital discipline, and growing dividends are turning this Canadian energy stock into a true TFSA champion.

Jitendra Parashar
Key Points

  • Headwater Exploration (TSX:HWX), a top TFSA dividend pick, offers a 5.9% yield and has doubled production while maintaining low costs and avoiding debt.
  • The company's efficient operations and use of secondary recovery techniques enhance its growth prospects.
  • Headwater's strategic focus on asset longevity and internal cash flow makes it even more appealing for tax-free income streams in a TFSA.

When a fundamentally solid dividend stock finds a way to keep growing without debt and still reward investors with meaningful payouts, it becomes hard to ignore. Add in strong operational execution and a low-cost structure, and you’ve got a solid stock for long-term wealth building. This is especially true for Canadians using their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to create tax-free income streams.

One such TFSA-friendly dividend stock, Headwater Exploration (TSX:HWX), has not only doubled production over the past few years but also managed to shrink its maintenance costs and increase its free cash flow. In this article, I’ll talk about why this top Canadian dividend champion is one of those solid long-term bets every Canadian should consider adding to their TFSA.

A top Canadian dividend stock for TFSA investors

If you don’t know it already, Headwater Exploration is a Calgary-headquartered oil and gas producer. It mainly focuses on heavy crude oil production and operates a natural gas processing facility. While it might not be currently widely known, the company’s performance in recent years makes it a standout candidate for long-term TFSA portfolios.

After rallying nearly 32% over the last six months, HWX stock currently trades at $7.50 per share, giving it a market cap of $1.8 billion. At this market price, it also offers an attractive annualized dividend yield of 5.9%, paid out quarterly.

Strong cash flows and lean operations

One of the key factors that makes Headwater different is how efficiently it runs its operations. Since 2020, the company has grown its oil production by over 600% while keeping capital spending under control and avoiding debt. It hasn’t issued equity or taken on new debt in more than five years, which is rare in the energy sector.

In the September quarter, the company posted a net profit of $35.9 million, with adjusted funds flow from operations at $80.4 million. Even with lower commodity prices, Headwater’s operating netbacks stayed healthy, due mainly to its cost discipline and smart hedging.

Secondary recovery is accelerating growth

A real driver of Headwater’s future growth could be its aggressive use of secondary recovery techniques. More than 50% of its current production is now supported by secondary recovery, and that number is expected to rise to 60% by the end of 2026. This shift is already paying off in the form of lower decline rates and reduced maintenance capital, allowing Headwater to grow production with less spending.

Its operations in Marten Hills West and the Greater Pelican area are showing promising results. In the Grand Rapids formation, eight new multi-lateral wells have already pushed production to 2,000 barrels per day, with recovery rates exceeding expectations.

Such strategic moves have enabled Headwater to reallocate $42 million from its development capital to exploration and land acquisition this year without changing its overall capital budget. It’s a clear sign that the company is focusing on asset longevity and long-term free cash flow rather than chasing short-term gains.

Why this dividend stock fits perfectly in a TFSA

With the TFSA, the goal is often to grow tax-free income streams without taking on unnecessary risk. And Headwater Exploration offers just that by delivering a solid yield, low decline production, and a plan for sustained growth, while keeping its balance sheet clean. In addition, its ability to fund both dividends and growth through internal cash flow makes it a great choice for TFSA income and capital appreciation.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

