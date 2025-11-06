Member Login
Home » Investing » These Canadian Stocks Are Quietly Outperforming the Market

These Canadian Stocks Are Quietly Outperforming the Market

Loblaw (TSX:L) and another top Canadian stock are beating the TSX Index this year and could pull it off again in 2026.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Loblaw and Aritzia are quiet TSX outperformers this year — Loblaw (dominant grocer, ~250% 5‑yr gain) is expanding stores, private‑label value and tech initiatives, while Aritzia (women’s retailer) has surged ~80% YTD on strong brand momentum.
  • Both look poised to keep running but differ on risk and valuation: Loblaw trades around 28.5x trailing P/E with defensive growth upside, whereas Aritzia is pricier (>40x trailing P/E) and carries typical fashion‑retail risk.

In this piece, we’ll check in on a rather stealthy group of stocks that have quietly beaten the TSX Index so far this year. And while much of the focus surrounds the top AI plays out there, I think that there might be more opportunities in the proven performers that fewer people seem to talk about. Undoubtedly, it’s quite rare to get a momentum stock that’s also underappreciated. But in the case of the following pair of stocks, I think that they’re worth adding to the radar as they look to top the TSX Index quietly for yet another year.

Given the price of admission and the timely drivers behind them, I think they’re well-positioned to keep thriving, even in today’s seemingly frothy stock market, one which some experts suggest is overdue for a correction at some point. Even if a correction were to hit, the following name, I think, makes for a great long-term hold that might be worth adding to on further dips over the next 18 months. Let’s jump right into the names that I think are rather “quiet” winners likely to continue their ways, not only in 2026, but perhaps for a few years to come.

Loblaw

Loblaw (TSX:L) is a dominant Canadian grocer that’s had a magnificent run in these past five years, where it’s gained close to 250%. Year to date, the retailer behind such names as Superstore, No Frills, and Loblaw Town Market, as well as private labels including President’s Choice and No Name brand, is showing no signs of slowing down, beating the TSX Index by just over a percentage point.

Undoubtedly, it’s getting close to call, but as the grocer looks to expand its store count to meet demand for discounts and better value, I’m inclined to bet that Loblaw will keep beating the TSX Index. Add store modernization and the incorporation of new technologies, such as AI and autonomous trucks, and I’m inclined to think margins have room to the upside.

Add the loyalty program and reputation for offering competitive prices on groceries and other everyday staples into the equation, and I view L stock as one of the best defensive growth stars in the Canadian market. Loblaw is shining bright, and as it doubles down on discount brands, the sky could be the limit, especially if Canada’s economy hits the brakes.

In short, Loblaw is more than just a grocer. It’s a tech-savvy retailer that knows what consumers want (value), and its dominance spans beyond just groceries. Despite the hot gains, shares aren’t expensive at 28.5 times trailing price to earnings (P/E), at least in my view. If it’s self-driving trucks and other AI initiatives pay off, I wouldn’t be surprised if shares break out in a big way in the new year.

Aritzia

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is another Canadian company that’s worthy of a watchlist. The women’s clothing retailer is up 80% so far this year, and with momentum going strong, as the firm thrives in spite of tariffs, I think there’s more reason to get behind the $11.1 billion mid-cap’s expansion. Of course, fashion is a tough business to be in, given the colossal losers and winners fighting for consumer dollars.

Either way, Aritzia has been a winner, and it could keep taking share as the expansion plan and swelling brand affinity pave the way for more growth in the new year. The only thing is shares aren’t cheap at over 40 times trailing P/E. But given how much runway the still-small retail growth icon is, I’d say the premium is fitting.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

semiconductor chip etching
Tech Stocks

1 Oversold TSX Tech Stock Down 77% I’d Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Tucows is a small-cap TSX tech stock that trades at a significant discount given its free cash flow expansion.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Lifetime Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investors looking to establish a lifetime income stream that continues to grow over time should consider these two gems.

Read more »

shopify q3 earnings
Tech Stocks

Is Shopify Stock a Buy After Crushing Its Q3 Guidance?

| Jim Gillies and Nick Sciple (TMFCanuck)

Third-quarter results surpassed guidance, yet the stock sold off.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

Buy 305 shares of This Super Dividend Stock for $1,150/Year in Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

This TSX stock’s steady earnings base and commitment to returning capital to shareholders makes it a must-have in dividend portfolios.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, November 6

| Jitendra Parashar

Following a broad-based recovery, the TSX could stay positive at the open today with overnight gains in metals and earnings…

Read more »

dividend stocks bring in passive income so investors can sit back and relax
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks That Make Your Money Work Harder So You Don’t Have to

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three under-the-radar TSX dividend names offer steady cash flow, high yields, and different strategies to generate reliable income.

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are three amazing Canadian stocks with strong fundamentals and consistent performance that make them ideal long-term holdings.

Read more »

open vault at bank
Bank Stocks

Opinion: Here’s the Best Canadian Bank Stock for Your Buck in November

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Scotiabank stands out this November as a deep-value bank with a near 4.8% yield and international exposure that could drive…

Read more »