Member Login
Home » Investing » This 5.6% Dividend Stock Pays Me Every Month Like Clockwork

This 5.6% Dividend Stock Pays Me Every Month Like Clockwork

This 5.6% dividend stock has the ability to sustain it payouts and can help you generate a monthly income of $100.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
monthly calendar with clock

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • High-yield dividend stocks that pay monthly can be an appealing option for Canadians seeking passive income.
  • Canadian companies with solid fundamentals, earnings stability, and long-term payout capacity are top bets for worry-free income.
  • This REIT offers a high yield of 5.6% and maintains a sustainable payout ratio, making it a compelling stock for generating passive income.

Canadians seeking to build a steady stream of passive income may find high-yield dividend stocks that pay monthly to be an appealing option. These investments provide regular cash flow and can add stability to an income-focused portfolio. However, it’s important to remember that dividends are never entirely guaranteed. Changes in business performance, declining cash flows, or broader economic downturns can force companies to trim or suspend their payouts.

Investors should also be cautious about chasing high yield. A high-yield dividend can look attractive on paper, but if the underlying company is struggling to sustain its payments, today’s generous yield might become tomorrow’s disappointment. That’s why taking a close look at a company’s fundamentals, earnings stability, and long-term payout capacity is essential before investing.

With that perspective in mind, here is a top Canadian stock currently offering an attractive 5.6% dividend yield. Moreover, it pays a monthly dividend and has a sustainable payout ratio.

A 5.6% dividend stock paying every month

For Canadians looking for a monthly income, Dream Industrial REIT (TSX: DIR.UN) is a compelling option. The REIT owns, manages, and operates a diversified portfolio of industrial properties, including distribution and warehousing spaces across the world that serve a wide range of industries. This diversity reduces risk, with no single sector contributing more than 18% of its annualized gross rent.

As of September 30, 2025, Dream Industrial REIT’s portfolio included interests in 340 assets comprising 552 buildings, covering approximately 73.2 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) across Canada, Europe, and the U.S. The REIT’s tenant base is equally broad, with 1,465 tenants spread across its portfolio, ensuring steady rental income and minimizing exposure to individual tenant risk.

Supporting its monthly payouts is the company’s solid operational performance. The REIT consistently maintains high occupancy levels, supported by solid leasing demand in its key markets. Thanks to the higher occupancy rate, the firm generates strong comparative properties net operating income (CP NOI) and funds from operations (FFO), which allows it to sustain its distributions over time.

At present, Dream Industrial REIT offers investors a monthly dividend of $0.058 per share, representing an attractive annual yield of around 5.6%.

Earn a passive income of $100 per month

Dream Industrial REIT continues to show resilience and steady growth, strengthening its ability to sustain its monthly distributions. The company’s recently reported third-quarter results were solid, reflecting the strength of its diversified industrial portfolio.

Funds from operations (FFO) per unit grew 4.3% year-over-year, supported by a 6.4% increase in CP NOI. Net rental income rose by an impressive 8.8%, highlighting the REIT’s ability to capture higher rents and maintain strong tenant demand. Leasing activity remained robust across both its wholly owned and managed properties, including newly completed developments. Since the start of the quarter through October 31, 2025, Dream Industrial transacted approximately 2.7 million square feet of leases, achieving rental rate spreads above the levels recorded in the first half of the year.

Portfolio fundamentals remain solid, with occupancy holding at a healthy 95.4% across the portfolio. The REIT continues to manage its capital base through a balanced strategy of acquisitions and selective asset sales under its capital recycling program. This disciplined approach allows Dream Industrial to enhance portfolio quality while maintaining financial flexibility.

Looking ahead, the company’s development and leasing pipeline remains encouraging, signalling continued tenant demand for modern logistics and industrial space. Beyond real estate, Dream Industrial is expanding its solar energy program. Construction has begun on five new solar projects. As electrification trends accelerate, these renewable energy investments across Canada and Europe are expected to generate attractive long-term returns, complementing the REIT’s core property income and supporting its distributions.

The table indicates that owning 1,725 shares of Dream Industrial REIT would generate a monthly income of over $100.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal PayoutsFrequency
Dream Industrial REIT$11.961,725$0.058$100.1Monthly
Price as of 11/05/2025

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

2 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks Trading at a Discount to Buy Now and Own Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two under-the-radar TSX dividend stocks offer steady cash flow, durable business models, and undervalued, reliable income potential.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Lifetime Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investors looking to establish a lifetime income stream that continues to grow over time should consider these two gems.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

Buy 305 shares of This Super Dividend Stock for $1,150/Year in Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

This TSX stock’s steady earnings base and commitment to returning capital to shareholders makes it a must-have in dividend portfolios.

Read more »

dividend stocks bring in passive income so investors can sit back and relax
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks That Make Your Money Work Harder So You Don’t Have to

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three under-the-radar TSX dividend names offer steady cash flow, high yields, and different strategies to generate reliable income.

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are three amazing Canadian stocks with strong fundamentals and consistent performance that make them ideal long-term holdings.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

This Overlooked Dividend Giant Could Fund Your Retirement for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Telus pairs a high yield and steady dividend growth with growing tech businesses, making it a potential long-term income cornerstone…

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Create $117 in Monthly Income With a $20,000 TFSA Investment

| Sneha Nahata

By investing $20,000 and dividing it equally between the two, you could generate around $117 per month in passive income.

Read more »

Map of Canada showing connectivity
Dividend Stocks

This 8.2% Dividend Stock Is a Standout Buy for 2026

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) stock looks like a dividend giant worth chasing here.

Read more »