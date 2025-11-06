This 8% Dividend Stock Could Be the Ultimate Retirement Hack

When searching for dividend stocks that could be the ultimate retirement hack, investors should keep an eye on a few green flags. Especially since they want to keep funding their retirement holdings for years, if not decades. So today, we’re going to look at one that fits the bill, and the key factors to watch for when identifying that one-of-a-kind dividend stock.

What to watch

The most important green flag is consistency. The best dividend payers are the ones that have been quietly increasing payouts for years, through recessions, rate hikes, and market shocks. That track record shows that management prioritizes shareholder returns and that the business model generates stable cash flow in all kinds of environments.

Another green flag is strong free cash flow. Dividends come from cash, not accounting profits, so the dividend stock should generate more than enough cash to cover its payout after all expenses and capital investments. On the flip side, if a company’s payout ratio consistently hovers above 80%, that can signal the dividend is stretched. Balance sheet health goes hand in hand. Dividend stocks with manageable debt levels can maintain dividends even when borrowing costs rise or earnings fluctuate. Check the debt-to-equity ratio and interest coverage, as the higher the coverage, the safer the dividend.

From there, look for diversification. Dividend stocks that rely on one product or one market can see their earnings swing wildly with the economy. The best dividend payers have multiple revenue streams or operate in sectors that meet essential needs. If a company’s revenues are recurring, contractual, or tied to regulated assets, that’s a strong indicator of long-term dividend safety. Finally, look for steady dividend growth, not just a high yield. A stock yielding 4% today that grows its dividend by 6% annually will outperform a 7% yield that never moves. When you see a company raise its dividend every year without overextending, that’s a green flag that management is confident about the future.

FC

Firm Capital Property Trust (TSX:FC) is one of those under-the-radar dividend stocks that checks nearly every box for investors looking to build a reliable, long-term income stream. What makes Firm Capital stand out is its combination of consistent income, disciplined management, and a conservative business model designed around stability rather than speculation.

Unlike many companies that bet heavily on one type of property, FC spreads its exposure across residential, commercial, and industrial real estate, as well as joint ventures and mortgage investments. This mix allows it to capture stable income from multiple sources, reducing risk if one segment underperforms. The trust has been run with a focus on protecting the balance sheet and maintaining manageable leverage. Its debt ratios are consistently below sector averages, and its conservative financing approach has allowed it to avoid the balance-sheet stress that many other real estate investment trusts (REIT) faced when interest rates spiked. In fact, Firm Capital has been able to continue paying and sustaining its distribution even during periods of market turbulence, a testament to its operational resilience.

There’s also a long-term growth angle here. Firm Capital’s approach to joint ventures and mortgage lending gives it a steady pipeline of income while allowing the company to scale gradually. These partnerships often generate recurring cash flow without the full development risk that comes with large-scale projects. Today, the trust offers a yield near 8% while trading at just 11.5 times earnings. That’s a level of income that can make a real difference for retirees seeking monthly cash flow.

Bottom line

Firm Capital Property Trust combines all the right traits of a retirement-ready dividend stock. It has a high and sustainable yield, conservative management, broad diversification, and a commitment to steady, long-term income. In fact, here’s what a $7,000 investment could bring in today.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT FC $11.85 590 $0.94 $554.60 Monthly $6,991.50

In short, this dividend stock doesn’t rely on hype or high leverage to deliver results; it just executes quietly, quarter after quarter. For investors seeking peace of mind and dependable cash flow in retirement, this could very well be the kind of hidden gem that turns into the ultimate retirement hack.