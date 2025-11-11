Member Login
This 5.6% Dividend Stock Is the Closest Thing to an Income Guarantee

With a 5.6% yield and a rock-solid business model, this top Canadian dividend stock is built to reward investors year after year.

Jitendra Parashar
dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Enbridge offers a reliable 5.6% dividend yield, backed by consistent cash flows from its critical energy transportation infrastructure.
  • The company has delivered increasing dividends for 30 years, reflecting its stable financial performance and investor confidence.
  • With a $35 billion secured capital program for growth projects, Enbridge looks well-positioned to sustain and potentially increase its dividend payout in the future.

If you’re looking for an income stream you can count on, you may want to consider investing your hard-earned savings in quality dividend stocks. Not the flashy stocks with sky-high volatility, but the dependable ones that quietly keep rewarding shareholders year after year.

Many Canadian companies have built their business around steady cash flows. At the same time, they keep things simple and predictable, which is exactly what income-focused investors love. Right now, there’s one such stock, Enbridge (TSX:ENB), offering a 5.6% annualized yield. It operates in a sector with strong demand, essential services, and long-term growth plans.

In this article, I’ll talk about Enbridge and explain why this TSX-listed stock continues to be a top dividend pick for dependable income.

A dependable Canadian dividend stock with growth baked in

At its core, Enbridge is a Calgary-based energy transportation firm with a massive market cap of $146.5 billion and a current share price of $67.15. The company is deeply rooted in critical infrastructure — moving oil, gas, and even renewable power across North America. The cash flow its energy transportation infrastructure generates helps Enbridge deliver an increasing dividend with impressive consistency.

While many energy stocks have remained volatile of late, Enbridge has gained nearly 15% over the last seven months. This performance reflects investor confidence in its ability to generate cash and deliver a reliable dividend payout. Notably, the company has paid dividends for decades and has been increasing them for 30 consecutive years.

A business that’s holding firm

In the third quarter, Enbridge posted adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of $4.3 billion, up slightly from the same period last year. That’s impressive, especially considering some segments, like its Gulf Coast pipelines, faced softer contributions.

Still, its overall distributable cash flow held steady at $2.6 billion for the quarter, showing that the company’s core business is doing exactly what income investors want — generating predictable, stable cash each quarter.

Its long-term plans could support future dividend increases

Beyond its solid financials, even amid the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties, what really sets Enbridge stock apart is how it’s preparing for future growth. The company recently added $3 billion worth of new secured growth projects to its backlog, including the Southern Illinois Connector, the Eiger Express pipeline, and gas storage expansions in the U.S. Gulf Coast.

At the same time, its total secured capital program now sits at $35 billion, with projects that will gradually enter service through 2030. These include high-demand infrastructure supporting liquefied natural gas, power generation, and even carbon capture initiatives.

All of this is likely to support Enbridge’s target of growing EBITDA, earnings, and cash flow per share by about 5% annually beyond 2026, a key factor that gives me confidence in the sustainability of its dividend.

While you can’t expect explosive returns from Enbridge, it might still be the closest thing to a dividend guarantee on the TSX if you’re after reliable income, a generous yield, and a growth path that’s backed by real assets and long-term contracts.

