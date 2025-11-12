Member Login
Home » Investing » 8% Dividend Yield! This TSX Income Machine is a Gift That Keeps on Giving

8% Dividend Yield! This TSX Income Machine is a Gift That Keeps on Giving

Telus (TSX:T) is a top telecom stock on the Canadian stock market and it looks too cheap to ignore if you’re looking for a bargain in your self-directed portfolio.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
money goes up and down in balance

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • The S&P/TSX has pulled back slightly after hitting all-time highs amid inflation and possible rate reversals, and the Bank of Canada’s recent cut—plus lower GIC returns—makes dividend stocks more attractive.
  • Telus (TSX:T), a ~$31.9B telecom trading near $20.77 (~10.8% below its 52-week high), yields about 8.06% and may merit staggered buys for income-seeking investors despite short-term downside risk.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than [Telus ] >

The state of the economy is uncertain, if not volatile, right now. As of this writing, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is going through a slight pullback after hitting new all-time highs. Yet, the Bank of Canada has served up yet another interest rate cut. Investors are rightfully wondering what the next big change on the Canadian benchmark index will be.

Inflation is still a major issue, and there is a realistic possibility that the rate cuts will end. Chances of a reversal of rate cuts are also there. If you are new to investing, you might be wondering where the best place to park your investment capital is right now.

Lower interest rates mean fixed-income assets like Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) might not offer the same returns as before the rate cuts. Investing in dividend stocks can be an excellent way to secure higher returns.

When investing in dividend stocks, high-yielding returns are not the only thing to consider. You must do your due diligence to see whether the underlying business can support regular payouts and has the kind of track record to prove it. To this end, Telus (TSX:T) might be a good name to consider.

Telus

For Canadians who have been investing for a while, Telus is not a new name. Telus is a $31.9 billion market-capitalization giant in the Canadian telecom space. More recently, it is garnering a lot of interest among investors seeking high-yielding dividends that are backed by a solid business.

Interest rate cuts can spur upticks across the board in the stock market. While we are yet to see an upward trend after the recent rate cut, we can be almost sure it is on its way. Identifying high-quality dividend stocks trading at discounted prices will become increasingly difficult when the rally comes.

Right now, share prices are still going down, and Telus stock looks more attractive than ever. As of this writing, the telco giant stock trades for $20.77 per share, down by 10.8% from its 52-week high. While pullbacks can be alarming, the downturn has also inflated the dividend yield of Telus stock to 8.1%. That is an impressive dividend yield and, so far, it looks quite safe.

There is a realistic possibility of Telus stock shares hitting multi-year lows, at least in the short term. However, I believe this top dividend stock has the kind of economic moat to emerge stronger on the other side of turbulence.

Foolish takeaway

Telus stock has a long-term dividend growth track record. The stock has distributed shareholder dividends without fail for a long time, and the company enjoys a top position in a largely consolidated telecom industry. However, the possibility of further cuts in share prices means a bit of patience might come in handy for value-seeking investors.

I would not wait around to try to time the bottom for Telus stock. Instead, it might be wiser to stagger investing in its shares along with further price drops to lock in higher and higher-yielding dividends.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Dividend Stocks

Lazy Investor: This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves a Permanent Place in Your TSFA

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into why Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) could be the dividend-paying growth stock investors are missing in their TFSA.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Total Returns: 1 Discounted Dividend Stock to Consider Now

| Andrew Walker

This top TSX energy stock has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years.

Read more »

Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying
Dividend Stocks

This 3.5% Dividend Stock Pays Investors Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want a monthly paycheque? Exchange Income delivers reliable monthly dividends backed by diversified, acquisition-driven cash flow, and disciplined management.

Read more »

Map of Canada with city lights illuminated
Dividend Stocks

2 Safer Canadian Stocks to Buy Now With $7,000

| Andrew Button

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a relatively safe stock with a good dividend growth track record.

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

Retiring in Canada: Create $1,000/Month in Dividend Income to Supplement CPP

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want a monthly, tax-free retirement top-up? Granite REIT offers steady, inflation-resistant income from industrial properties that pairs well with CPP.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian Dividend Stock for Safety and Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want safety and yield? Labrador Iron Ore Royalty delivers steady, high dividends tied to durable iron-ore royalties and…

Read more »

Close-up of people hands taking slices of pepperoni pizza from wooden board.
Dividend Stocks

3 Monthly Dividend Stocks Perfect for a Time of Low Interest Rates

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three monthly-paying dividend stocks are ideal for boosting your passive income in this low-interest-rate environment.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

The Best 5 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Belong in Everyone’s Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Build a reliable dividend portfolio with five TSX names across energy, utilities, and REITs that deliver steady yields and growth.

Read more »