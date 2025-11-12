Member Login
Home » Investing » Forget Tesla: This Canadian Stock Is My Favourite Way to Play the EV Trend

Forget Tesla: This Canadian Stock Is My Favourite Way to Play the EV Trend

Let’s dive into one under-the-radar EV stock with the potential to outperform other major players in this space, including Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Pumps await a car for fueling at a gas and diesel station.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Tesla has led the electrification trend and expanded its allure beyond just electric vehicles, while maintaining significant long-term growth potential.
  • Magna International offers a more undervalued investment opportunity in the EV sector, with strong growth prospects, a diverse product line, and attractive valuation metrics.

Investors looking at ways to play the electrification trend (and the rise of electric vehicles overall) may certainly have benefited from investing in Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) over the course of the past decade.

The company’s stock chart above highlights the kind of growth investors who bought into this trend have experienced in recent years. Though Tesla’s returns have been lumpy, and the EV maker’s allure now comes from more than just electric vehicles (the Elon Musk-led firm calls itself an AI, robotics and autonomous vehicle company), it’s also true that this is a sector that’s clearly poised for big growth over the long-term.

For investors looking for a much more undervalued way to play many of the underlying growth trends in the EV sector, here’s one overlooked Canadian stock I think is worth a look right now.

Magna International

Magna International (TSX:MG) is a top Ontario-based auto manufacturing giant, often considered Canada’s way to play the vehicle sector overall.

That said, in recent years, Magna has made a big pivot toward the EV sector. Via various partnerships with other industry-leading players in this sector (not Tesla), Magna has become a go-to option for investors looking to play the broader global growth trade in this intriguing space.

The company’s product line is extensive, with Magna producing everything from lightweight everyday cars to larger commercial vehicles. With various manufacturing lines and the ability to pump out volume, those looking for an entry point into the Canadian EV market really only have one choice at present.

What I find particularly compelling about Magna is the company’s valuation relative to its growth potential. Trading at just 13 times earnings with a dividend yield that’s ballooned to around 4%, this stock represents a solid buying opportunity for those seeking value and yield in addition to growth in what could be one of the best sectors to invest in long term.

I’m of the view that the transition toward electric vehicles will continue. If you share this view, Magna certainly looks like a compelling option here.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Magna International and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian Dividend Stock for Safety and Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want safety and yield? Labrador Iron Ore Royalty delivers steady, high dividends tied to durable iron-ore royalties and…

Read more »

Close-up of people hands taking slices of pepperoni pizza from wooden board.
Dividend Stocks

3 Monthly Dividend Stocks Perfect for a Time of Low Interest Rates

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three monthly-paying dividend stocks are ideal for boosting your passive income in this low-interest-rate environment.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

The Best 5 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Belong in Everyone’s Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Build a reliable dividend portfolio with five TSX names across energy, utilities, and REITs that deliver steady yields and growth.

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

Why This Canadian REIT Could Be a Buy-and-Hold Forever Stock

| Jitendra Parashar

With a growing footprint and reliable monthly payouts, this Canadian REIT looks like a solid buy-and-hold stock for long-term investors.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

1 No-Brainer Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian National Railway is a TSX dividend stock that is priced at an attractive valuation in November 2025.

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

Yes, You Should Probably Own Some Gold: Start With These 3 Canadian Stocks

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into three of the top ideas in the TSX for investors looking to gain exposure to gold and…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks to Own for High-Yield Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These stocks offer dividend yields above 5%.

Read more »

data analyze research
Investing

1 Oversold Dividend Stock Down 20% I’d Buy for Decades of Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This oversold stock could be one of the smartest ways to build decades of income.

Read more »