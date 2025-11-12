Retiring in Canada: Create $1,000/Month in Dividend Income to Supplement CPP

A monthly dividend can be an excellent way to supplement your Canada Pension Plan (CPP) in retirement. That income provides predictable, steady cash flow that aligns with how most expenses occur: monthly. While CPP offers a reliable base income, it often covers only basic living costs. Monthly dividends from high-quality Canadian companies or real estate investment trusts (REIT) can fill that gap, adding flexibility and financial comfort without eroding savings.

Unlike selling investments for cash, dividend income lets retirees preserve their principal while enjoying ongoing payments. That becomes even better when held in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) where the income is tax-free. It’s a practical, low-maintenance strategy that turns years of investing into consistent, stress-free income that complements CPP perfectly. So let’s look at what I think is the best option.

Consider Granite

Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) is one of the most straightforward, low-maintenance ways to supplement CPP income with reliable, tax-free dividends in retirement. CPP provides a base of predictable income, but for most Canadians it covers only essential expenses. That’s where Granite comes in.

Granite adds a steady, inflation-resistant income stream that fills the gap between basic coverage and a comfortable lifestyle. With its focus on industrial and logistics real estate, Granite earns rent from some of the most stable tenants in the world, including Magna International and global e-commerce and manufacturing leaders. These long-term leases generate recurring cash flow, which is distributed to investors each month. This creates a dependable and hassle-free way to boost monthly income alongside CPP payments.

Staying strong

The strength of Granite’s model lies in its stability and resilience, qualities that make it a perfect complement to a fixed government benefit like CPP. Its portfolio of high-quality industrial properties like warehouses, logistics hubs, and manufacturing facilities caters to industries that keep running no matter the economic climate. Whether the economy is booming or slowing, tenants still need space to store goods, fulfill orders, and keep supply chains moving. This built-in durability helps Granite maintain near-full occupancy and steady rent collection, providing the financial consistency retirees can count on.

Granite also gives retirees peace of mind because of its financial strength and conservative management. The dividend stock maintains one of the lowest debt ratios in the REIT sector and holds an investment-grade credit rating. This means it can handle higher interest rates or market volatility without jeopardizing its payouts. For retirees relying on income to fund everyday life, that level of dependability is invaluable. It means you can focus on enjoying retirement, not worrying about market swings.

Creating cash flow

So what about that dividend? Granite pairs so well with CPP due to its inflation protection and dividend growth track record. The REIT has increased its distribution nearly every year, supported by contractual rent escalations and strategic acquisitions. As the cost of living rises, so does Granite’s rental income. Over time, its dividend payments follow. This provides a built-in hedge against inflation, something CPP doesn’t fully address on its own.

It’s a powerful combination: a government-backed, inflation-adjusted pension paired with a dividend stock that grows payouts steadily over time. Together, these create a stronger, more flexible income foundation for retirement. And now, with a yield of roughly 4.4%, an investment could generate around $1,000 per month in dividends, completely tax-free inside a TFSA. That income, combined with CPP, creates a reliable monthly base that can easily cover living costs without drawing down savings.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT GRT.UN $78.35 3,528 $3.40 $11,995.20 Monthly $276,814.80

Bottom line

In essence, Granite REIT is the perfect companion to CPP: it transforms your savings into a steady, inflation-resistant income stream that arrives monthly, grows gradually, and doesn’t fluctuate wildly with the markets. It’s a simple, predictable, and tax-efficient way to turn a TFSA or investment portfolio into a private pension-style supplement. One that keeps your retirement income steady, secure, and sustainable for decades.