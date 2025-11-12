Member Login
Home » Investing » Yes, You Should Probably Own Some Gold: Start With These 3 Canadian Stocks

Yes, You Should Probably Own Some Gold: Start With These 3 Canadian Stocks

Let’s dive into three of the top ideas in the TSX for investors looking to gain exposure to gold and other precious metals right now.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
nugget gold

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Canadian gold miners are experiencing a surge, with gold prices rising from US$2,500 per ounce a year ago to around US$4,000 today, driving demand and investor interest in this sector.
  • Agnico Eagle, Barrick Gold, and Franco-Nevada Corp. are highlighted as top Canadian stock picks due to their efficiency, attractive valuation, and high-margin business models, offering significant leverage to rising gold prices.

What was an undervalued sector for a very long time, Canadian gold miners and other stocks tied to precious metals prices are surging. That’s no surprise, given that the price of gold has gone from around US$2,500 per ounce one year ago to around US$4,000 per ounce today.

That’s a massive move, and represents a chart many growth stocks would have liked to see. While gold is down considerably from its peak a few months ago, this is an asset class that clearly has strong demand.

For those looking to increase exposure to gold, here are three Canadian stocks I think could provide the best leverage to rising gold prices right now.

Agnico Eagle

In the Canadian gold mining sector, Agnico Eagle (TSX:AEM) remains my top pick.

There are good reasons for this.

First, Agnico Eagle’s high-volume and high-grade mines are among the best in the world. Agnico also happens to operate these mines, which are located in very mining-friendly jurisdictions, in a very efficient manner, producing some of the highest-quality gold at some of the lowest all-in sustaining costs in the sector.

Such efficiency matters a great deal, and it’s why AEM stock is up so much more than the price of gold over the course of the past year. Given these efficiency gains and the ability of Agnico to continue to ramp up production as the price of gold rises further, it’s mostly upside for investors betting on a continued bull market in the price of gold.

Barrick Gold

One of the world’s largest gold miners, Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX), continues to be a top pick of institutional money managers due to the company’s size and scale.

That said, I’d argue there are other reasons why investors may want to consider this top gold miner aside from its size and scale.

On a relative basis, Barrick Gold is valued much more attractively than companies like Agnico Eagle or Franco Nevada (next on this list). At just 17 times earnings, with a dividend yield of nearly 2%, there’s a strong valuation and total return rationale for why investors will want to consider this stock right now.

That compares to 40 times earnings for Franco-Nevada. Barrick Gold is clearly the value play in this sector.

Franco-Nevada Corp.

A royalties and precious metals streaming giant, Franco-Nevada Corp. (TSX:FNV) is an excellent way to play rising gold and precious metals prices.

In fact, I’d argue this company could be the best way to play this trend. That’s because companies like Franco-Nevada have a business model that’s extremely high-margin in nature, with some of the best upside to rising gold prices out there.

Franco-Nevada and other royalty/streaming companies provide up-front capital to develop mines (which can be hard to come by due to a lack of willingness from banks to lend to this sector). In exchange, Franco-Nevada gains a percentage of gold, silver and other metals mined at either attractive prices below market, or as part of their debt repayment profile. Thus, there’s little downside. If prices go down, Franco-Nevada can be paid back in dollars. If the price of gold goes up, the company receives its payment in gold.

That’s the kind of upside that investors are looking for, and it’s why Franco-Nevada’s chart looks like it does above.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Piggy bank and Canadian coins
Metals and Mining Stocks

Silver Shines! 1 Precious Metal Stock to Buy Now

| Joey Frenette

First Majestic Silver (TSX:AG) stock looks like a great play as the precious metal gets back on its feet going…

Read more »

Stacked gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Gold to $5,000? 2 Stellar TSX Gold Mining Stocks That Can Shine

| Joey Frenette

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) and another shining gold stock fit for a TFSA fund.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 of the Best Mining Stocks to Buy Now

| Joey Frenette

Cameco (TSX:CCO) stock is one of the better uranium miners to buy now despite its hot stock and hotter premium…

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Stocks for Beginners

Going for Gold? What Canadian Investors Need to Know

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gold is at record highs. Consider Wheaton Precious Metals for diversified, lower-risk exposure to rising precious-metal profits.

Read more »

Metals
Metals and Mining Stocks

The Best Silver Mining Stocks to Buy in November

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Silver is surging, Pan American Silver and Fortuna offer scaled production, improving margins, and growth to ride higher silver prices.

Read more »

Metals
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 of the Best Silver Stocks to Buy Now

| Chris MacDonald

For investors looking to gain access and exposure to silver miners, here are two of the top ways I'd recommend…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Canadian Stock to Invest $5,000 in Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A top-tier Canadian gold stock is a smart buy right now regardless of the investment amount.

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 No-Brainer Canadian Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Down over 22% from all-time highs, First Majestic is a TSX mining stock that offers you significant upside potential right…

Read more »