Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Worry-Free Income

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Worry-Free Income

Here are three of the top Canadian dividend stocks long-term investors would do well to at least consider at this point in the market cycle.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
sleeping man relaxes with clay mask and cucumbers on eyes

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Dividend stocks like Killam Apartment REIT, Rogers Communications, and Cenovus Energy are highlighted as strong options for investors due to their stable balance sheets and robust dividend yields.
  • The long-term potential for growth and yield from these stocks is supported by market trends like regional rental growth, telecom sector stability, and energy demand.

In this current market environment, I’d argue that investors who are laser-focused on gaining exposure to companies with rock-solid balance sheets and strong earnings forecasts are likely to outperform. To a large extent, I’d argue that most dividend stocks are representative of companies that fit this mould.

That’s because companies that pay out dividends tend to require stable balance sheets and cash flow growth outlooks in order to maintain their distributions. With greater uncertainty facing investors than we’ve seen in some time, investing in dividend stocks can prove to be a winning strategy for those thinking long term.

Here are three of the best such dividend stocks Canada has to offer right now, in my view.

Killam Apartment REIT

In the real estate investment trust (REIT) space, Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN) continues to be one of my top picks for investors looking for a nice combination of yield and capital appreciation over time.

The trust’s unique focus on key regional markets in Canada provides investors with upside if these regional markets see greater rent growth and lower occupancy rates over time. The pandemic boom certainly helped this REIT in particular, given Killam’s focus on the Maritimes and other areas of the country that other larger players may not be as active in.

But with return-to-work mandates and a shift back toward major cities, Killam’s share price performance hasn’t been as robust as others in this space.

That said, I still think interest rates are likely to decline, and the work-from-home trend will continue in the long term. For those who think the same way, picking up shares of Killam at levels near five-year lows seems like a smart move. Notably, investors gain an impressive dividend yield of 4.3% for doing so.

Rogers Communications

In the Canadian telecommunications sector, Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) remains one of the best options for dividend investors to consider.

The company’s 3.7% dividend yield is about as robust as they come, supported by rock-solid cash flows via the company’s core telecom business. With other businesses surrounding sports and entertainment to round out the portfolio, this is a company that’s bigger and more diversified than many of its peers. That’s a model I like.

I think Rogers is well-positioned to continue growing its dividend over time. For those who like the stability the telecom sector provides, I think investors still have a green light to buy this stock, even after its recent surge over the past few months.

Cenovus Energy

One of the top Canadian energy stocks I don’t talk about enough is Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE).

Shares of the Western Canadian oil and gas producer have been on an absolute tear over the past five years, surging from around $5 per share to the $25 level over this time frame.

Indeed, many of the top AI stocks in the market haven’t seen these kinds of returns. Thus, those who have stayed consistent in their approach and remained invested in energy giants like Cenovus have been rewarded.

Of course, commodity price volatility can continue, and this rally is one that could revert at some point. Indeed, if we see recessionary forces take hold, lower energy demand coupled with economic weakness could drive earnings weakness for companies like Cenovus.

That said, over the long term, I think most investors would agree that we’ll need more energy rather than less. For those looking for a top dividend stock in this space to consider, I think CVE stock and the 3.1% yield this stock provides are worth the squeeze right now.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Rogers Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

Still Hiking its Dividend: 1 Canadian Stock I’d Grab Immediately

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Hammond Power pairs fast dividend growth with booming electrification demand and a clean balance sheet, a small-cap industrial worth a…

Read more »

a woman sleeps with her eyes covered with a mask
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks That Put Your Money to Work While You Sleep

| Adam Othman

Buy and hold these TSX dividend stocks in your self-directed investment portfolio to create a passive income stream you can…

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Champion Every Canadian Needs in Their TFSA

| Aditya Raghunath

Alaris Equity is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a yield of more than 7% in November 2025.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

8% Dividend Yield! This TSX Income Machine is a Gift That Keeps on Giving

| Adam Othman

Telus (TSX:T) is a top telecom stock on the Canadian stock market and it looks too cheap to ignore if…

Read more »

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Dividend Stocks

Lazy Investor: This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves a Permanent Place in Your TSFA

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into why Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) could be the dividend-paying growth stock investors are missing in their TFSA.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Total Returns: 1 Discounted Dividend Stock to Consider Now

| Andrew Walker

This top TSX energy stock has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years.

Read more »

Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying
Dividend Stocks

This 3.5% Dividend Stock Pays Investors Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want a monthly paycheque? Exchange Income delivers reliable monthly dividends backed by diversified, acquisition-driven cash flow, and disciplined management.

Read more »

Map of Canada with city lights illuminated
Dividend Stocks

2 Safer Canadian Stocks to Buy Now With $7,000

| Andrew Button

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a relatively safe stock with a good dividend growth track record.

Read more »