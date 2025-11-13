A Canadian Dividend Knight to Hold Through Any Market Crash

Finding a Dividend Knight that’s raised its payout year after year is one of the smartest ways to stay steady through any market crash. This dividend stock anchors your portfolio with proven resilience. These are businesses that generate consistent cash flow, even when the economy stumbles, and have management teams disciplined enough to keep rewarding shareholders through thick and thin.

Over time, reinvested dividends from these champions can quietly compound returns, turning volatility into opportunity. In uncertain markets, a true dividend champion isn’t just a stock; it’s a financial safety net that pays you to stay invested. So let’s look at one true winner.

POW

Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW) is one of those rare, old-guard dividend champions that you can count on through any market crash. Power owns major stakes in Great-West Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Wealthsimple. This gives it broad exposure to insurance, retirement planning, and digital investing. These companies have millions of clients across Canada, Europe, and the U.S. Revenues come from recurring fees and premiums rather than market speculation. That means even when the economy slows, people still pay for life insurance, financial advice, and wealth products – cash flow that keeps dividends secure. Great-West Lifeco in particular is a powerhouse, delivering stable earnings that support Power Corp’s generous payouts year after year.

Another reason Power Corp shines in a market crash is its diversification and conservative management. With operations spanning life insurance, asset management, and digital finance, it’s built to absorb shocks from multiple directions. Even when one area underperforms, another typically offsets it. Management has consistently prioritized financial strength, carrying low leverage and maintaining ample liquidity.

Value and income

The dividend itself is what truly defines Power Corp as a Dividend Knight. The dividend stock currently yields around 3.6%, one of the most attractive yields among large-cap financials, and it’s backed by a payout ratio near 55%, comfortably within sustainable limits. Power Corp has raised its dividend repeatedly in recent years, reflecting confidence in its earnings visibility and balance sheet strength. Even during downturns, such as the 2008 financial crisis and the 2020 pandemic shock, it maintained its payout without interruption. For long-term investors, that consistency makes it one of the best “set it and forget it” dividend stocks on the TSX.

Beyond dividends, Power Corp also rewards shareholders through share buybacks and value unlocking. The dividend stock has spent the past few years simplifying its structure, merging with Power Financial to streamline operations and cut duplication. That’s translated into more efficient capital use and stronger returns. It’s also leaning into long-term themes like responsible investing and fintech through its Wealthsimple and Sagard Holdings investments. This ensures it stays relevant while maintaining its conservative roots. And yet investors can grab hold of this dividend stock at just 12 times future earnings, and 1.2 times sales.

Bottom line

In short, Power Corp is a dividend stock built for endurance. It may not surge in bull markets, but when volatility hits, it quietly proves why it’s a cornerstone for defensive investors. Its mix of stable financial holdings, disciplined management, and long record of uninterrupted payouts makes it a true dividend champion. One that keeps paying, compounding, and protecting wealth long after flashier names falter. In fact, here’s what $7,000 could earn immediately from dividends alone.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT POW $70.19 99 $2.45 $242.55 Quarterly $6,948.81

All together, for anyone looking to build a portfolio that can weather any market storm, Power Corp deserves a permanent spot near the top of the list.