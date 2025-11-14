3 No-Brainer TSX Stocks Under $100

These TSX stocks have solid fundamentals and potential for strong growth, making them a no-brainer investment for long-term investors.

You don’t need a large amount of money to start building a strong, growth-focused investment portfolio. In fact, even $100 is enough to take the first step toward your long-term financial goals. The real secret is selecting TSX-listed companies with solid fundamentals and a potential for long-term growth.

By steadily buying and holding high-quality Canadian stocks that are still trading under the $100 mark, investors can gradually build meaningful wealth. The combination of disciplined investing, patience, and owning businesses with real long-term upside can turn even small, regular contributions into a robust portfolio over time.

Against this background, here are three no-brainer TSX stocks under $100 to buy now.

Under $100 stock #1: Lightspeed

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) is a no-brainer TSX stock to buy and hold under $100. Shares of this Canadian tech firm are still down about 22% year-to-date. However, its turnaround efforts are gaining traction, with revenue rising steadily, the average revenue per user expanding, and the adoption of its products and services improving across key growth markets, including retail in North America and hospitality in Europe.

AI is becoming a catalyst in Lightspeed’s strategy. New tools, such as AI Showroom, an AI-powered web builder, and automated product description generation, are providing retailers with faster and simpler ways to enhance their online presence while maintaining brand consistency. These innovations are helping strengthen the platform’s stickiness and value.

Lightspeed’s profitability is also improving. Gross margin ticked up to 42% last quarter, with subscription margins reaching 82% and transaction-based margins rising to 30%, supported by tighter cost controls and strategic pricing. Management expects free cash flow to reach breakeven or better in fiscal 2026.

Despite this progress, LSPD stock trades at just one times next-twelve-month EV/sales. This provides a compelling entry point for a company with solid fundamentals, expanding scale, and clear leverage to the ongoing shift toward omnichannel commerce.

Under $100 stock #2: Bird Construction

Bird Construction (TSX:BDT) is another attractive stock to consider for purchase under $100. This construction and maintenance company’s exposure to essential sectors, such as power, infrastructure, and defence, provides a solid base for consistent earnings growth.

Moreover, its solid track record of executing complex institutional and industrial projects continues to drive backlog. As of September 30, 2025, Bird reported more than $10 billion in combined backlog and pending awards, reflecting healthy margins and offering visibility into future revenue and profitability.

Operational stability is further strengthened by recurring maintenance contracts and new collaborative project wins. Bird also maintains a solid balance sheet, giving it the flexibility to pursue strategic acquisitions. Its recent acquisition of Fraser River Pile & Dredge, Canada’s leading marine infrastructure and dredging firm, broadens Bird’s capabilities and positions it to participate in major upcoming infrastructure and nation-building projects.

With expanding opportunities, a resilient business model, and steady growth, Bird Construction appears well-positioned to deliver strong long-term performance that could support continued share price gains.

Under $100 stock #3: Enerflex

Enerflex (TSX:EFX) is another compelling stock to buy under $100. The energy services company is set to benefit from strong demand for sustainable energy infrastructure. Moreover, its solid backlog and strong balance sheet provide visibility over future growth and offer financial flexibility to capitalize on opportunities.

Management’s push to streamline core operations and capture increasing volumes of natural gas and produced water in key markets bodes well for long-term profitability. In the U.S., its contract compression business continues to gain momentum, supported by rising natural gas production in the Permian Basin and high utilization of its system. Enerflex is also benefiting from deeper partnerships with midstream operators.

Recurring revenue from its aftermarket services adds further stability, as higher activity levels drive consistent demand for maintenance. At the same time, its highly contracted Energy Infrastructure segment provides dependable cash flows, providing financial resilience.

With attractive prospects across its product lines and improving fundamentals, Enerflex’s outlook remains supportive of continued share price gains.