Member Login
Home » Investing » Forget GICs: This Dividend Stock Pays Solid Income

Forget GICs: This Dividend Stock Pays Solid Income

Richelieu Hardware offers GIC-like stability with the upside of rising dividends and long-term capital growth from niche distribution dominance.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Richelieu supplies specialty hardware to builders and manufacturers, giving steady demand even in slow economic periods.
  • Zero long-term debt and regular dividend increases show conservative management and durable cash flow.
  • In a TFSA, its modest yield can compound tax-free alongside share-price gains, potentially outpacing fixed GIC returns over decades.

The days of high guaranteed investment certificates (GIC) are over. Those 5% rates we were getting have come right down. Consequently, GICs are no longer as juicy as they once were. Now, a dividend stock can be better than a GIC, even during market turbulence. It offers both steady income and long-term growth, while a GIC locks your money in for a fixed return that stops the moment it matures.

With a quality dividend stock, your payout can rise over time as the company grows and increases its dividends, helping your income keep pace with inflation. You also benefit from potential capital appreciation. The stock’s price can climb, boosting your total return well beyond what a GIC can deliver. And if you hold it in a Tax Free Savings Account (TFSA), that growing income and capital gain are completely tax-free, giving you flexibility and compounding power that a GIC simply can’t match.

Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware (TSX:RCH) is a great example of a dividend stock that can outperform a GIC in the long run, offering both income and meaningful growth. While a GIC gives you a fixed return that ends when the term expires, Richelieu rewards investors with rising dividends and steady capital appreciation.

The dividend stock distributes specialty hardware and materials used in cabinetry, furniture, and interior design, everyday essentials for contractors, builders, and manufacturers. That makes it part of a durable industry with consistent demand, giving investors stability similar to a GIC but with far more upside. Over the past two decades, Richelieu has grown into a North American leader in its niche, using acquisitions and organic expansion to build recurring revenue that supports dependable, inflation-beating dividends.

History repeats

What makes Richelieu stand out is its long track record of compounding. The dividend stock has raised its dividend almost every year, backed by strong cash flow and a disciplined growth strategy. Even during economic slowdowns, its broad customer base and efficient distribution model keep revenue steady, protecting both earnings and payouts.

Unlike a GIC, where your return is capped, Richelieu’s dividend can grow over time while the share price appreciates alongside earnings. The dividend stock’s zero long-term debt and conservative management also make it a low-risk holding. Perfect for investors who value security but don’t want their money sitting idle.

Value and income

Another key advantage over a GIC is that Richelieu’s returns are real, not static. The dividend yield may be around 1.6%, but the dividend stock’s long history of double-digit earnings growth and consistent payout increases can compound significantly over the years. That means investors not only earn growing income but also see their principal rise, a combination that GICs can’t match.

And when held in a tax-beneficial account, Richelieu’s dividends and capital gains compound tax-free or tax-deferred, giving investors even greater long-term value. Right now, here is what $7,000 invested in this dividend could bring in through dividends alone!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
RCH$37.66185$0.61$112.85Quarterly$6,967.10

Bottom line

In short, Richelieu Hardware is the kind of dividend stock that delivers the security and consistency of a GIC but adds the bonus of growth. It’s financially solid, pays reliable income, and has decades of proven success in generating shareholder returns. For investors looking for a “safe but not stagnant” way to earn income and build wealth, Richelieu is a far better long-term choice than parking cash in a fixed-rate investment.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Richelieu Hardware. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

1 Reliable Dividend Stock for the Ultimate Reitirement Income Stream

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a reliable dividend stock that can provide years of retirement income? This is one stock you will regret…

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

A 2.7% Dividend Stock Paying Every Month Like Clockwork

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Extendicare delivers predictable monthly dividends backed by government-funded long-term care and growing home-care services, making it a dependable income pick.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy 1 Canadian Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Kay Ng

Investors who can embrace goeasy's risk and volatility now could be rewarded handsomely over the next three to five years.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

Passive-Income Seekers: Invest $10,000 for +$30 Monthly Income

| Robin Brown

Are you looking to get a monthly boost of passive income? Here's how investing $10,000 across four stocks could earn…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Dividend Stock Down 18% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

Contrarian investors can pick up a 5% yield from this top Canadian energy producer.

Read more »

farmer holds box of leafy greens
Dividend Stocks

1 Ideal Canadian Stock for Both Growth and Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Ag Growth International mixes essential, recession-resistant demand with a debt-cutting turnaround and cheap valuation.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Growth Stocks I’d Happily Buy Now and Hold for at Least the Next 3 Years

| Joey Frenette

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) stock and another grower worth buying and holding for the long haul.

Read more »

shopper pushes cart through grocery store
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Dollarama Stock Be in 1 Year?

| Sneha Nahata

Dollarama is well-positioned to deliver steady returns. The company’s focus on affordability makes it a defensive play.

Read more »