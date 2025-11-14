Forget GICs: This Dividend Stock Pays Solid Income

The days of high guaranteed investment certificates (GIC) are over. Those 5% rates we were getting have come right down. Consequently, GICs are no longer as juicy as they once were. Now, a dividend stock can be better than a GIC, even during market turbulence. It offers both steady income and long-term growth, while a GIC locks your money in for a fixed return that stops the moment it matures.

With a quality dividend stock, your payout can rise over time as the company grows and increases its dividends, helping your income keep pace with inflation. You also benefit from potential capital appreciation. The stock’s price can climb, boosting your total return well beyond what a GIC can deliver. And if you hold it in a Tax Free Savings Account (TFSA), that growing income and capital gain are completely tax-free, giving you flexibility and compounding power that a GIC simply can’t match.

Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware (TSX:RCH) is a great example of a dividend stock that can outperform a GIC in the long run, offering both income and meaningful growth. While a GIC gives you a fixed return that ends when the term expires, Richelieu rewards investors with rising dividends and steady capital appreciation.

The dividend stock distributes specialty hardware and materials used in cabinetry, furniture, and interior design, everyday essentials for contractors, builders, and manufacturers. That makes it part of a durable industry with consistent demand, giving investors stability similar to a GIC but with far more upside. Over the past two decades, Richelieu has grown into a North American leader in its niche, using acquisitions and organic expansion to build recurring revenue that supports dependable, inflation-beating dividends.

History repeats

What makes Richelieu stand out is its long track record of compounding. The dividend stock has raised its dividend almost every year, backed by strong cash flow and a disciplined growth strategy. Even during economic slowdowns, its broad customer base and efficient distribution model keep revenue steady, protecting both earnings and payouts.

Unlike a GIC, where your return is capped, Richelieu’s dividend can grow over time while the share price appreciates alongside earnings. The dividend stock’s zero long-term debt and conservative management also make it a low-risk holding. Perfect for investors who value security but don’t want their money sitting idle.

Value and income

Another key advantage over a GIC is that Richelieu’s returns are real, not static. The dividend yield may be around 1.6%, but the dividend stock’s long history of double-digit earnings growth and consistent payout increases can compound significantly over the years. That means investors not only earn growing income but also see their principal rise, a combination that GICs can’t match.

And when held in a tax-beneficial account, Richelieu’s dividends and capital gains compound tax-free or tax-deferred, giving investors even greater long-term value. Right now, here is what $7,000 invested in this dividend could bring in through dividends alone!

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT RCH $37.66 185 $0.61 $112.85 Quarterly $6,967.10

Bottom line

In short, Richelieu Hardware is the kind of dividend stock that delivers the security and consistency of a GIC but adds the bonus of growth. It’s financially solid, pays reliable income, and has decades of proven success in generating shareholder returns. For investors looking for a “safe but not stagnant” way to earn income and build wealth, Richelieu is a far better long-term choice than parking cash in a fixed-rate investment.